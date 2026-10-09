Syntech Metals Offers Canadian Fabricators In-House Billet Casting, Refundable Tooling And Machined Aluminum Profiles

Syntech Metals Limited

Aluminum curtain wall profiles

Aluminum curtain track profiles

Chinese extruder says it already supplies curtain wall, roller blind, and EV-charger heat sink profiles to Canadian manufacturers

- Ken Yip, Sales Manager of Syntech MetalsFOSHAN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Syntech Metals, a Chinese aluminum extrusion manufacturer founded in 1993, said it is offering Canadian curtain wall and window and door fabricators profiles cast from its own billets, tooling fees refundable over up to two years, and CNC machining completed before shipment.The company said it already supplies manufacturers in Canada with curtain wall profiles, aluminum roller blind profiles, and large CNC-machined heat sinks for electric-vehicle charging stations. It also makes custom aluminum extrusion, thermal-break profiles, fence and railing profiles, flat bars and tubes.Buyers sourcing aluminum from China face a changed trade landscape. Canada introduced a 25% surtax on certain Chinese-origin aluminum products, including bars, rods and profiles, in October 2024, and it also applies anti-dumping and countervailing duties to foreign profiles under the Special Import Measures Act. The Canadian International Trade Tribunal continued its order on Chinese aluminum extrusions in October 2025. Duty rates depend on the exporter.Syntech Metals said it quotes on EXW, FOB and DDP terms and encourages buyers to compare suppliers on landed cost, and to confirm product classification and current measures with their own customs brokers, welcome to contact us for more solutions.“Canadian fabricators ask us who controls the billet, who owns the die and what happens when a drawing changes, and we built our offer around those three questions.” said Ken Yip, Sales Manager of Syntech Metals.Billet and alloys. Syntech Metals said it buys aluminum ingots directly, melts them in its own large furnaces and casts its own extrusion billets rather than buying them from third parties, so each profile can be traced from raw metal to finished part. The company produces AL6063, AL6061, AL6005, AL6082, AL6463, AL7075 and AL7076. AL6063 in T5 or T6 temper typically suits window and door frames and standard curtain wall members, while AL6061, AL6005 and AL6082 are used for taller mullions, longer spans and higher loads. Only AL7075 and AL7076 carry a minimum order quantity.Thermal performance. Canadian energy-efficiency requirements put a premium on thermally broken frames. Syntech Metals said it supplies thermal-break profiles and advises customers to share system requirements before tooling begins, so the profile section and machining line up.Finishes and certification. The company operates its own anodizing and powder-coating lines. Powder coating is available in white, black, grey and brown, using powders from AkzoNobel, Dulux, PPG and local brands, with 5, 10 or 15-year warranty options. Anodizing is offered in silver and black. Mill-finish and chromated profiles are available for buyers who prefer to finish locally. Syntech Metals holds ISO 9001:2015 certification; its powder coating is approved under Qualicoat and its anodizing under QUALANOD. Because Canadian specifications often reference AAMA coating standards, which are a separate scheme from Qualicoat, Syntech Metals advises buyers to flag any AAMA requirement at the quoting stage.Machining. Curtain wall mullions and transoms typically need notches, anchor holes and drainage slots, and window frames need hardware and corner preparation. Syntech's CNC machining workshop handles punching, tapping, drilling, precision cutting and laser cutting, with tolerances held to ±0.1 millimeter.Tooling and packaging. Syntech Metals offers a tooling-fee refund over as long as 18 months: once purchases reach an agreed tonnage, the die cost is deducted from payments. The customer owns the die, and several refund structures are available. The company also prints protective film with customers' brand information and ships profiles in wooden frames, racks or crates. Syntech Metals advises buyers to ask any supplier how profiles are protected during ocean transit.Canadian buyers can request a quote by sending drawings, alloy, finish and quantity to Syntech Metals at .About Syntech MetalsSyntech Metals is a vertically integrated aluminum extrusion manufacturer based in Foshan, Guangdong, China, founded in 1993. The company operates 17 extrusion presses ranging from 500 to 10,000 tons, casts its own billets, and runs in-house anodizing, powder-coating and CNC machining operations. It supplies manufacturers in international markets, including Canada.Website:

Ken Yip

Syntech Metals Limited

+86 139 2862 1071

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Syntech Metals Offers Canadian Fabricators In-House Billet Casting, Refundable Tooling and Machined Aluminum Profiles News Provided By Syntech Metals Limited October 09, 2026, 10:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Mining Industry



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