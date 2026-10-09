Patrick Ray, CPA Launches With Accounting & Advisory For East Texas Businesses

The practice provides Accounting and Advisory only, promising to work alongside clients' existing tax preparer and auditor.

WHITEHOUSE, TX, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Patrick Ray, a Texas-registered Certified Public Accountant, has announced the debut of his new firm to provide Tyler-based CPA services to businesses in the local area. He began in public accounting at a national firm and then spent several years managing financial reporting and controls at a large proviate company. His work involved period-end close, preparing consolidated financial statements, and coordinating annual audits. Now, he's bringing this expertise to his own private practice, delivering services to owner-led businesses. Uneven revenue, long sales-to-payment cycles, and partner or owner compensation are all handled.

Patrick outlines that his practice has a deliberately narrow field, so he only focuses on Accounting and Advisory services. This enables businesses to continue working with existing tax preparers and auditors, while Patrick then works alongside them.

Despite only launching recently, the business has already received positive reviews, with one client stating:

“Excellent accounting and financial advisory team. As a professional services business owner, I've found their bookkeeping, financial guidance, and overall business insight incredibly valuable. They are responsive, knowledgeable, and do a great job helping me understand the numbers behind the business so I can make better decisions. I highly recommend them to any business owner looking for more than just basic accounting support.”

Accounting

Patrick's Accounting services will handle a business's monthly close, run by a CPA instead of a bookkeeper. The general ledger will be kept current, balance sheets reconciled line by line, and statements delivered on a fixed calendar date so clients never have to guess their positions mid-quarter.

Monthly close and full balance-sheet reconciliation

Revenue and cost coding matched to how your business earns

Job costing, project, or departmental reporting where you need it

Financial statements issued by the 15th

Payables review, billing support, and year-end workpapers for your tax preparer

Advisory

With his Advisory services, he provides a standing seat at a client's leadership table for the financial side of the firm. It's the work a CFO does without the full-time salary. He'll work from a client's own numbers to help them understand what a job or engagement actually earned, what a hire truly costs, and whether the pipeline supports the payroll.

Monthly review of results with the owners

Margin, pricing, and overhead analysis

13-week cash forecast and distribution planning

Hiring and capacity modeling

Close process and internal-control improvement

Patrick Ray, CPA is now accepting clients and interested parties can learn more or get in touch via the website here: .

About Patrick Ray, CPA

Patrick Ray, CPA is a Texas-based registered Certified Public Accountant with years of experience helping businesses with various aspects of their finances. After obtaining a B.S. in Accounting from UT Tyler, Patrick worked for a national firm and then a large private company before deciding to go it alone and open his own personal firm to provide Accounting and Advisory services.



Patrick Ray

Patrick Ray, CPA

+1 9035309213

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Patrick Ray, CPA Launches With Accounting & Advisory for East Texas Businesses News Provided By Local World Media Wire October 09, 2026, 10:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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