334 GRP Personnel Deployed, 14 CAPF Companies Sought For October 10 Protest: DCP, Railways

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Deputy Commissioner of Police, Railways, B. Bharat Reddy, on Friday said that they have deployed 334 Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel and sought 14 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to strengthen security arrangements ahead of the CJP protest scheduled for October 10 at Jantar Mantar.

Speaking to IANS, Reddy said special security arrangements had been made at major railway stations to manage the movement of protesters arriving in Delhi by train to participate in the demonstration.

"CJP has called for a protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10. For protesters coming to Delhi by train to participate in the demonstration, we have deployed 334 GRP personnel and sought 14 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). The deployment will be round-the-clock. Delhi has seven major railway stations that receive the highest number of trains and witness the highest footfall," he said.

He added that security personnel would remain deployed round-the-clock at these stations.

Addressing concerns over travel disruptions, Reddy said passengers whose trains had not been diverted and were scheduled to arrive at their designated stations would face no inconvenience.

"They can follow their travel plans, arrive on time, and board their trains. The railway advisory also asks passengers to keep checking their train status online and plan their travel accordingly," he said.

Indian Railways has cancelled 38 of the 165 trains scheduled to operate to New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations ahead of the protest on October 10, in view of anticipated severe road traffic congestion around the stations amid the proposed CJP protests.

Trains, scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations between 4 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, will be affected by the cancellations.

In a statement, the Ministry of Railways said the decision was taken as a precautionary measure to minimise inconvenience to passengers amid the anticipated traffic congestion.

“To ensure that passengers do not face similar hardship, Railways has taken a proactive, precautionary step: All Mail/Express trains starting from source after 14:00 hrs on 9th Oct which were scheduled to arrive New Delhi / Hazrat Nizamuddin between 04:00-14:00 hrs on 10th Oct are cancelled at source,” the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have warned against unauthorised gatherings ahead of the proposed CJP protest on October 10, saying Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) is in force in the New Delhi area. Police said violations of the restrictions would invite legal action.