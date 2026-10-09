HC Blow To Pinarayi Vijayan, CPI Rift Cloud LDF's Assembly Plans

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 9 (IANS) The Kerala High Court's directive on Friday to register an FIR against CPI-M Politburo member and Leader of Opposition, Pinarayi Vijayan, has cast a shadow over the Left Democratic Front's preparations for the second session of the 16th Kerala Legislative Assembly, which opens on Monday.

The nine-day session was expected to give the 35-member LDF legislature party an opportunity to take on Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan over a series of issues.

However, the court order in the CMRL-Exalogic financial dealings case has put Vijayan and the CPI-M on the defensive even before the House meets.

The High Court has directed the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau to register an FIR and investigate the allegations involving Vijayan, his daughter Veena, her husband and CPI-M legislator P.A. Mohammed Riyas, and others.

The order has added a major legal and political challenge for the CPI-M leadership.

The case is particularly significant as Vijayan is the first CPI-M Politburo member from Kerala to face an FIR arising from findings forwarded by the Enforcement Directorate in a case involving alleged corruption and financial irregularities.

The allegations are yet to be established through investigation.

The LDF had been preparing to corner CM Satheesan over what it considers reversals in his positions on several issues.

These include helicopter travel by the Chief Minister, the PM SHRI scheme and other matters on which Satheesan had criticised the previous government when he was Leader of the Opposition.

Vijayan's own earlier statements defending himself against allegations are also likely to return to the political debate following the High Court directive.

The Left front is meanwhile grappling with differences within its ranks.

The CPI, the second-largest constituent of the LDF, is reportedly unhappy over the failure to allot the post of Deputy Leader of the Opposition to the party.

The disagreement has affected the holding of the LDF parliamentary party meeting, an important exercise ahead of an Assembly session.

The controversy surrounding a sexual harassment allegation against a senior CPI-M leader in Palakkad has added to the party's challenges.

The leader was shifted from an important party post last week.

The allegation remains a separate political issue.

The developments have given the ruling benches an opportunity to put the Opposition on the defensive.

The LDF, which had planned to use the session to challenge the government on several fronts, now faces the task of managing the political fallout from the court order while containing its internal differences.

With only nine sitting days scheduled, the session is set to begin amid an unusually difficult political situation for the CPI-M and its allies.

Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan told the media on Friday that the Assembly session is being convened primarily for legislative business.

“On October 12, 2026, two Bills will be introduced, and the House will consider a motion to refer them to the Subject Committee. With the completion of the Pampa Block, which has 60 flats, it will be possible to allot comfortable accommodation to all legislators,” said Radhakrishnan.