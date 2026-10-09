Kyrgyzstan Reaffirms Commitment To CIS Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov reaffirmed the country's commitment to developing cooperation within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) at a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State held in Turkmenistan on October 9.

According to the press service of the Kyrgyz president, speaking at the meeting in a restricted format, Sadyr Japarov emphasized the importance of strengthening mutually beneficial ties and good-neighborly relations among CIS member states.

"At the restricted-format meeting, the Head of State emphasized Kyrgyzstan's unwavering commitment to developing cooperation within the CIS and strengthening mutually beneficial ties and good-neighborly relations among the Commonwealth states," the statement reads.

He also emphasized the importance of expanding trade, economic, investment and industrial cooperation, as well as collaboration in energy, the agro-industrial sector, transport, logistics, the digital economy and innovation.

Sadyr Japarov concluded by reaffirming Kyrgyzstan's readiness to continue contributing to strengthening the Commonwealth.

The meeting forms part of broader regional efforts to strengthen multimodal transport links and improve the use of transit routes connecting Central Asia with the South Caucasus, Türkiye and Europe.