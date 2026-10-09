Tokayev Highlights CIS Role In Maintaining Ties Amid Global Uncertainty

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan highly values the CIS's role in strengthening cooperation among member states amid growing global economic uncertainty, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State in Turkmenistan today.

This was reflected in a press release issued by the press office of the Kazakh president.

“Against this backdrop, direct and trust-based dialogue, which makes it possible to find agreed solutions taking into account the interests of each state, is becoming critically important,” Tokayev said.

He noted that the CIS had established itself as an effective multilateral mechanism for strengthening trust and cooperation since its founding in 1991.

“Over the years, the Commonwealth has established itself as an effective multilateral mechanism for strengthening trust and cooperation, and has gained wide recognition around the world,” Tokayev said.

The Kazakh president also highlighted the importance of the organization's historical foundations as it marks its 35th anniversary this year. He recalled that Kazakhstan was among the countries that initiated the creation of the CIS and that the signing of the Alma-Ata Declaration in 1991 was a defining moment in the history of the member states.

Tokayev emphasized that friendship among peoples, as well as shared cultural and spiritual heritage, remained the Commonwealth's principal asset.

He also pointed to changes in the international environment, including the transformation of global economic ties, intensifying technological competition and rising uncertainty.

“In the anniversary year, I propose revisiting the principles enshrined in the Declaration, reflecting on the path we have taken, and defining our tasks for the future,” he said.

Tokayev announced that an international conference dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Alma-Ata Declaration would be held in November in Almaty under the auspices of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies. He invited scholars, legal experts, historians and specialists from CIS countries to participate.

The Kazakh president also thanked Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov for organizing the summit and for Turkmenistan's contribution to advancing the CIS agenda during its chairmanship.