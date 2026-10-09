Kyrgyzstan Outlines CIS Tourism Cooperation Plans

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov outlined prospects for cooperation with member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in tourism and mountain development.

According to the press service of the Kyrgyz president, Sadyr Japarov made the statement at a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State held in Turkmenistan on October 9.

The president noted that Kyrgyzstan supports expanding trade, economic, investment and industrial cooperation with CIS countries.

Sadyr Japarov also emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation in energy, the agro-industrial sector, transport, logistics, the digital economy and innovation.

"Sadyr Japarov also highlighted prospects for cooperation in tourism and mountain development, inviting CIS heads of state to attend the Second Global Mountain Summit Bishkek+25, which will be held in Kyrgyzstan in October 2027.

As part of cultural and humanitarian cooperation, Sadyr Japarov proposed holding joint events under the auspices of the CIS in 2028 to mark the 100th anniversary of renowned Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aitmatov.

Sadyr Japarov reaffirmed Kyrgyzstan's readiness to continue contributing to strengthening the Commonwealth,” the press service said.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State is being held on October 9 in the Avaza National Tourist Zone on Turkmenistan's Caspian coast, near the city of Turkmenbashi, under the chairmanship of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

The event marks the 35th anniversary of the establishment of the Commonwealth of Independent States and is a key event within Turkmenistan's CIS chairmanship in 2026.