Permanent Mechanism Needed For Cooperation And Monitoring Of Implementation Of Decisions On Caspian Sea - President Ilham Aliyev
“We need to move from general discussion of the problem to establishing a permanent mechanism of cooperation and monitoring the implementation of the decisions adopted,” the head of state said, emphasizing the need, first and foremost, to identify the full range of factors contributing to the decline in the Caspian Sea's level and obtain an objective scientific assessment of how the situation may develop further.
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