Azerbaijani Ngos Win 689 Projects On National And Moral Values Since 2020

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A total of 689 projects related to national and moral values and 135 projects related to digital literacy have been selected as winners of grant competitions announced by the State Support Agency for Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) over the past six years in Azerbaijan, Head of the Agency's Communications Department Ulviyya Garayeva said at the panel titled "Digital literacy and national values among youth in the modern information environment", held in Baku on Friday, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

Speaking at the panel within the framework of the conference on the topic "Raising the younger generation in the spirit of national and moral values", she noted that although the modern digital world encompasses our lives, people sometimes fail to utilize digital tools correctly. This can lead to the spread of disinformation and the erosion of national values.

"It is almost as if it controls us, rather than us controlling it," said U. Garayeva, describing the impact of the digital world on people.

According to her, the proper use of digital platforms and the promotion of national values must advance in tandem. Government agencies and civil society need to work together to achieve positive results in this area.

Garayeva noted that non-governmental organizations (NGOs) play a significant role in enhancing digital literacy and preserving national and moral values. The Agency for State Support to NGOs announces annual grant competitions, and both digital literacy and the promotion of national values are among the priority areas of these competitions. She noted that out of the 2,499 winning projects announced by the agency over the past six years, 135 (5.4%) focused on digital literacy, while 689 (27.6%) were related to national and moral values.

Within the framework of these projects, meetings, roundtables, and conferences were held; books were published; and videos were produced and presented to the public.

Garayeva said that the projects promoting national values encompassed national, moral, and family values; patriotism; the memory of martyrs and heroes; cultural heritage and traditions; the native language and literature; the legacy of prominent figures; the historical and cultural heritage of Western Azerbaijan; historical memory; national ideology; tolerance; and spiritual ties with the Turkic world.

Regarding digital literacy, projects have been implemented focusing on digital skills, information and communication technology (ICT) education, cybersecurity, internet safety, social media, the digital information space, and artificial intelligence.

The Head of the Agency's Communications Department noted that the Agency has also announced grant competitions jointly with the Ministry of Youth and Sports. One of the focus areas for these competitions involves initiatives related to digital transformation, innovation, and artificial intelligence; within this category, priority is given to projects concerning AI, innovation, startups, cybersecurity, and new technologies.

Another focus area involves promoting healthy lifestyles, physical activity, and sports among youth, preventing harmful habits and risky behaviors, and fostering a culture of civic conduct. According to U. Garayeva, priority is also being given to initiatives aimed at the moral and ethical upbringing of youth in a spirit of patriotism; the protection of their health and physical development; the fight against drug abuse, smoking, and screen addiction; and the prevention of early marriage, domestic violence, and human trafficking.

She said that project proposals submitted by NGOs for the joint grant competition are currently being reviewed by experts. Once the winners are determined, the names and number of the projects will be announced to the public.

Garayeva pointed out that, in accordance with the decree signed by the President in 2025, the agency now administers all forms of state budget funding for non-governmental organizations-in collaboration with relevant state bodies-based on the "single window" principle.

According to her, starting next year, the agency will announce new grant competitions jointly with donor organizations, alongside its traditional grant competitions. The themes for the 2027 grant competitions will be announced soon, and the promotion of digital literacy and national values will remain among the priority areas for the coming year.

The agency representative added that information sessions for NGOs are organized annually prior to the project submission period. During these meetings, expectations regarding the projects are explained to the organizations, their proposals are heard, and their questions are answered.

"We'll strive to ensure that NGOs submit more innovative and result-oriented projects focused on digital literacy and the promotion of national values," said Garayeva.

She also noted that projects implemented by NGOs receive extensive coverage on the agency's social media accounts, and various videos dedicated to preserving national values and historical memory are produced and shared.

Garayeva emphasized that collaborative efforts to enhance digital literacy and promote national values will lead to positive outcomes.