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It Is Necessary To Assess The Possible Long-Term Consequences Of Ongoing Changes And Take Them Into Account In Decision-Making - President Ilham Aliyev


2026-10-09 06:32:07
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TURKMENBASHI, Turkmenistan, October 9. It is evident that the decline in the Caspian Sea level is connected not only with climate change. One of the main reasons is the reduction in river inflow and anthropogenic factors associated with economic activity, President Ilham Aliyev said as he addressed the Caspian Environmental Summit in Turkmenbashi, Trend 's special correspondent reports.

The head of state also stressed the need to assess the possible long-term consequences of ongoing changes and take them into account in decision-making. He emphasized that such an approach would make it possible to take timely measures to minimize the impact of further declines in the sea level.

“We believe that the necessary legal framework, scientific potential and experience of interaction provide a solid foundation for achieving concrete practical results,” the Azerbaijani President noted.

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