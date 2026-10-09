Global Chlorine Compressors Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast To 2033 Market To Reach USD 115 Million At 5.10% CAGR As Water Treatment And Asia-Pacific Demand Accelerate

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Chlorine Compressors Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2033" has been added tooffering.

The global Chlorine Compressors Market is projected to expand from USD 81.2 million in 2026 to USD 115 million by 2033, registering a CAGR of 5.10% during the forecast period. Market growth is supported by rising demand for chlorine-based processes in chemical manufacturing, water treatment, pharmaceuticals, PVC production, and other industrial applications.

Increasing industrialization and infrastructure investment are strengthening the need for reliable chlorine compression technologies. Chlorine compressors must operate safely in corrosive environments while delivering consistent performance under demanding conditions. As industrial operators place greater emphasis on process efficiency, emissions control, equipment durability, and regulatory compliance, demand for advanced compressor systems is expected to rise.

Chlorine Compressors Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Investment in water treatment infrastructure is a major factor influencing market development. Chlorine remains widely used in municipal and industrial water purification, creating sustained demand for equipment capable of supporting safe and continuous processing. Government-led clean water programs, desalination projects, and upgrades to aging treatment facilities are generating new opportunities, particularly in developing markets.

Expansion across the chemical and pharmaceutical industries is also increasing demand for dependable chlorine compression solutions. New production facilities and capacity upgrades require compressors with enhanced corrosion resistance, operational efficiency, and safety performance. The replacement of aging equipment with modern systems further contributes to market growth.

Technological developments in liquid ring compressors and centrifugal compressors are improving energy efficiency while reducing maintenance requirements and operational downtime. Manufacturers are also developing equipment that supports lower emissions and stronger environmental performance. These improvements help industrial users meet increasingly stringent safety and environmental regulations.



Industrial expansion: Growth in chemical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, and PVC production is supporting equipment demand.

Water treatment investment: Public and private infrastructure projects are increasing the use of chlorine handling and compression systems.

Equipment modernization: Industrial operators are replacing older compressors with durable, energy-efficient technologies. Regulatory compliance: Stricter emissions and workplace safety requirements are encouraging investment in high-quality systems.

Business Opportunities

Established manufacturers and new market entrants can benefit from demand for customized, energy-efficient, and low-maintenance compressor solutions. Equipment designed for the specific operating requirements of chemical plants, water treatment facilities, and other industrial sites can provide a competitive advantage.

Asia-Pacific offers significant expansion potential due to rapid urbanization, industrial development, and investment in manufacturing and public infrastructure. North America and Europe also present opportunities for premium systems that reduce maintenance costs, improve energy performance, and minimize unplanned downtime. Strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and product portfolio expansion are expected to remain important competitive strategies.

Regional Market Analysis

North America: The United States and Canada represent important markets due to their established chemical manufacturing industries and stringent safety requirements. Investment in water treatment modernization and chemical processing facilities is supporting demand for advanced chlorine compressors.

Europe: Germany, France, the UK, and other industrialized economies are adopting high-efficiency compressor systems as chemical and pharmaceutical facilities modernize their operations. Environmental compliance and energy optimization remain central purchasing considerations.

Asia-Pacific: China, India, and Japan are expected to support the region's strong growth outlook. Manufacturing expansion, urban development, water infrastructure projects, and higher chemical production are creating substantial opportunities for chlorine compressor suppliers.

Middle East & Africa: Petrochemical development, desalination investment, and water treatment projects are contributing to regional demand. Continued expansion of chemical processing capacity may create additional opportunities.

Latin America: Brazil and Mexico are recording gradual adoption as industrial facilities expand and governments invest in water treatment infrastructure. The region is expected to achieve steady growth through the forecast period.

Key Companies in the Chlorine Compressors Market



Atlas Copco AB

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Gardner Denver Nash

Sundyne Corporation

Siemens Energy / Dresser-Rand

Howden Group Ltd.

Sulzer Ltd.

Quincy Compressor LLC

Kaeser Kompressoren SE

Kobelco Compressors Corporation

Devi Hitech Engineers Pvt. Ltd.

M.H. Industries

RefTec International Systems, LLC

Mayekawa Mfg. Co., Ltd. Mikuni Kikai Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Market participants are prioritizing product innovation, energy-efficient engineering, maintenance optimization, and compliance with international safety standards. Competitive positioning is also influenced by service capabilities, technical expertise, customization, and geographic reach.

The global Chlorine Compressors Market outlook remains positive as industrial operators invest in safer, more efficient, and environmentally responsible compression systems. Growth in chemical processing, clean water infrastructure, and equipment modernization is expected to sustain market development through 2033.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Chlorine Compressors Market Snapshot

1.2. Future Projections

1.3. Key Market Trends

1.4. Regional Snapshot, by Value, 2026

1.5. Analyst Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definitions and Segmentations

2.2. Market Dynamics

2.2.1. Drivers

2.2.2. Restraints

2.2.3. Market Opportunities

2.3. Value Chain Analysis

2.4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

2.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.6. Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict

2.7. PESTLE Analysis

2.8. Regulatory Analysis

2.9. Price Trend Analysis

2.9.1. Current Prices and Future Projections, 2025-2033

2.9.2. Price Impact Factors

3. Global Chlorine Compressors Market Outlook, 2020 - 2033

3.1. Global Chlorine Compressors Market Outlook, by Product, Value (US$ Mn), 2020-2033

3.1.1. Liquid Ring Compressors

3.1.2. Centrifugal Compressors

3.2. Global Chlorine Compressors Market Outlook, by Region, Value (US$ Mn), 2020-2033

3.2.1. North America

3.2.2. Europe

3.2.3. Asia-Pacific

3.2.4. Latin America

3.2.5. Middle East & Africa

4. North America Chlorine Compressors Market Outlook, 2020 - 2033

4.1. North America Chlorine Compressors Market Outlook, by Product, Value (US$ Mn), 2020-2033

4.1.1. Liquid Ring Compressors

4.1.2. Centrifugal Compressors

4.2. North America Chlorine Compressors Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Mn), 2020-2033

4.2.1. U.S. Chlorine Compressors Market Outlook, by Product, 2020-2033

4.2.2. Canada Chlorine Compressors Market Outlook, by Product, 2020-2033

4.3. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

5. Europe Chlorine Compressors Market Outlook, 2020 - 2033

5.1. Europe Chlorine Compressors Market Outlook, by Product, Value (US$ Mn), 2020-2033

5.1.1. Liquid Ring Compressors

5.1.2. Centrifugal Compressors

5.2. Europe Chlorine Compressors Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Mn), 2020-2033

5.2.1. Germany Chlorine Compressors Market Outlook, by Product, 2020-2033

5.2.2. Italy Chlorine Compressors Market Outlook, by Product, 2020-2033

5.2.3. France Chlorine Compressors Market Outlook, by Product, 2020-2033

5.2.4. U.K. Chlorine Compressors Market Outlook, by Product, 2020-2033

5.2.5. Spain Chlorine Compressors Market Outlook, by Product, 2020-2033

5.2.6. Russia Chlorine Compressors Market Outlook, by Product, 2020-2033

5.2.7. Rest of Europe Chlorine Compressors Market Outlook, by Product, 2020-2033

5.3. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

6. Asia-Pacific Chlorine Compressors Market Outlook, 2020 - 2033

6.1. Asia-Pacific Chlorine Compressors Market Outlook, by Product, Value (US$ Mn), 2020-2033

6.1.1. Liquid Ring Compressors

6.1.2. Centrifugal Compressors

6.2. Asia-Pacific Chlorine Compressors Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Mn), 2020-2033

6.2.1. China Chlorine Compressors Market Outlook, by Product, 2020-2033

6.2.2. Japan Chlorine Compressors Market Outlook, by Product, 2020-2033

6.2.3. South Korea Chlorine Compressors Market Outlook, by Product, 2020-2033

6.2.4. India Chlorine Compressors Market Outlook, by Product, 2020-2033

6.2.5. Southeast Asia Chlorine Compressors Market Outlook, by Product, 2020-2033

6.2.6. Rest of SAO Chlorine Compressors Market Outlook, by Product, 2020-2033

6.3. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

7. Latin America Chlorine Compressors Market Outlook, 2020 - 2033

7.1. Latin America Chlorine Compressors Market Outlook, by Product, Value (US$ Mn), 2020-2033

7.1.1. Liquid Ring Compressors

7.1.2. Centrifugal Compressors

7.2. Latin America Chlorine Compressors Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Mn), 2020-2033

7.2.1. Brazil Chlorine Compressors Market Outlook, by Product, 2020-2033

7.2.2. Mexico Chlorine Compressors Market Outlook, by Product, 2020-2033

7.2.3. Argentina Chlorine Compressors Market Outlook, by Product, 2020-2033

7.2.4. Rest of LATAM Chlorine Compressors Market Outlook, by Product, 2020-2033

7.3. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

8. Middle East & Africa Chlorine Compressors Market Outlook, 2020 - 2033

8.1. Middle East & Africa Chlorine Compressors Market Outlook, by Product, Value (US$ Mn), 2020-2033

8.1.1. Liquid Ring Compressors

8.1.2. Centrifugal Compressors

8.2. Middle East & Africa Chlorine Compressors Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Mn), 2020-2033

8.2.1. GCC Chlorine Compressors Market Outlook, by Product, 2020-2033

8.2.2. South Africa Chlorine Compressors Market Outlook, by Product, 2020-2033

8.2.3. Egypt Chlorine Compressors Market Outlook, by Product, 2020-2033

8.2.4. Nigeria Chlorine Compressors Market Outlook, by Product, 2020-2033

8.2.5. Rest of Middle East Chlorine Compressors Market Outlook, by Product, 2020-2033

8.3. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company Vs Segment Heatmap

9.2. Company Market Share Analysis, 2025

9.3. Competitive Dashboard

9.4. Company Profiles

9.4.1. Atlas Copco AB

9.4.1.1. Company Overview

9.4.1.2. Product Portfolio

9.4.1.3. Financial Overview

9.4.1.4. Business Strategies and Developments

9.4.2. Ingersoll Rand Inc.

9.4.3. Gardner Denver Nash

9.4.4. Sundyne Corporation

9.4.5. Siemens Energy / Dresser-Rand

9.4.6. Howden Group Ltd.

9.4.7. Sulzer Ltd.

9.4.8. Quincy Compressor LLC

9.4.9. Kaeser Kompressoren SE

9.4.10. Kobelco Compressors Corporation

10. Appendix

10.1. Research Methodology

10.2. Report Assumptions

10.3. Acronyms and Abbreviations

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