Crypto News: Pepeto Announces Its Defi Suite In Final Launch Steps While Ethereum Price Prediction Review Reaches $62,000

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepeto has announced its DeFi suite entering its last stretch before launch, the crypto news moving fastest this week: over $11 million raised, 40,000+ holders, and stages selling out faster each round. The buyers setting that pace know the Floki story, where small early entries became money that changed whole lives, early buyers making over 3,000x per Forbes, and they see Pepeto as that story starting again.

The chain below it adds even more strength to this moment. Our team reviewed the boldest Ethereum price prediction ever published, Tom Lee's $62,000, while the Ethereum price sits near $1,800 per CoinGecko, up 12% this week. Every time money returned like this, the newest projects on the chain grew first and fastest.

Pepeto Nears Launch as Our Review Backs the $62,000 Ethereum Price Prediction

Pepeto announced its countdown during Ethereum's strongest week in months. Fundstrat's Tom Lee holds the $62,000 Ethereum price prediction, the level the Ethereum price reaches as the main settlement layer for tokenized finance, per Yahoo Finance. He expects ETH to beat Bitcoin through late 2026, and his company BitMine keeps buying ETH heavily per Nasdaq. The man making the market's biggest call backs it with his own money.

Then we ran the math. Ethereum already sits near $217 billion, and at $62,000 it would be worth $7.5 trillion, more than any company on earth, so a move that big takes years. A coin starting near zero carries none of that weight and can multiply many times on the money a giant takes in daily, which is why, cycle after cycle, the wildest gains on Ethereum go to the small projects living on it.

Every cycle's big fortunes came from small projects bought before the crowd knew their names, and Floki is the proof: its 3,000x landed on buyers who entered while the market still laughed. Pepeto, this year's fastest selling presale, hands 2026 that exact early chance again, carrying the one thing Floki never had: finished products behind the hype.

Pepeto Shows Floki's Viral Power With a Real Platform Behind It

Before Pepeto announced any of this, Floki showed both sides of the lesson. One Musk tweet about his dog started it in July 2021, a community takeover saved its start, the price hit $0.000344 in November 2021, and an 834% surge in June 2024 set a $0.000346 record per Cryptonews. Then the other side: the whole rise ran on attention alone, and when the attention faded, the price fell 94% to $0.0000221.

Pepeto holds the viral side and repairs the weak one. The attention is still there, but under it sit real tools: a bridge carrying coins across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana with zero gas, an exchange where every trade creates new demand for the token, plus an AI scanner removing bad contracts before they list. Money is arriving at the speed Floki once saw, with one difference: these buyers pay for products, not a post.

One presale analyst said it best: after hundreds of projects, this is the first bringing viral reach and a full trading platform together. A chance like this ends on listing day.

Conclusion

Pepeto announced its final steps just as everything lined up. The Ethereum price prediction now reaches $62,000, the chain under it keeps getting stronger, and the week's crypto news is sending new buyers toward a presale that is, for now, still open.

The big wallets inside are aiming for a result on Floki's scale, and the facts agree: no other presale in 2026 is growing a community this fast, talk that Elon Musk will post keeps getting louder before launch, and 3,000x already happened on this chain. Wallets that size work with research the public never sees, and the oldest winning move in crypto is simple: stand where they stand, early.

Those who remember how small Floki entries became fortunes understand this moment. Buyers are hurrying because launch is near, and once an exchange opens trading, this presale price is gone for good. Every cycle says the same thing: the biggest winners were already in before that day.

For more information about Pepeto (PEPETO): Website: Official Pepeto Website, where what remains of the current stage is visible.

FAQs

How high does the boldest Ethereum price prediction go in 2026?

The boldest Ethereum price prediction is Tom Lee's $62,000, the level the Ethereum price reaches as the main settlement layer for tokenized finance, per Yahoo Finance. The Ethereum price sits near $1,800 per CoinGecko, up 12% this week, and Lee expects ETH to beat Bitcoin into late 2026.

Why is Pepeto in the crypto news as the next Floki on Ethereum?

Pepeto leads the crypto news among presales because it shows the viral growth that carried Floki to 3,000x plus the working exchange, bridge, and AI scanner Floki never built. The presale cleared $11 million with over 40,000 holders at $0.0000001895, before any exchange listing.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

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