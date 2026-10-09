Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) And Communities Unite To Protect Mt. Kenya Forest Ecosystem

Environmental conservation and disaster risk mitigation are essential to safeguarding Kenya's natural heritage, protecting livelihoods and building resilience against climate-related threats. Effective protection of critical ecosystems requires coordinated interventions that combine institutional capabilities, community participation and sustainable environmental management practices.

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) personnel, working alongside residents of Marania and Ruthumbi, successfully contained a rapidly spreading forest fire in the Mt. Kenya Forest, demonstrating the value of civil-military collaboration in environmental protection and emergency response.

The joint intervention brought together military expertise, specialised equipment and community mobilisation to prevent further destruction of the forest ecosystem. Using heavy machinery, including graders, the teams established strategic firebreaks that helped contain the flames and protect vulnerable sections of indigenous forest and bamboo vegetation.

Beyond the immediate firefighting operation, KDF personnel undertook preventive measures aimed at reducing the risk of future outbreaks. Approximately 37 kilometres of firebreaks were established using a bulldozer, creating protective barriers to limit the spread of potential fires and facilitate faster emergency response.

The firebreaks also improved accessibility to neighbouring farms, providing additional benefits to surrounding communities while enhancing their capacity to respond to future environmental emergencies.

Complementing the fire mitigation efforts, local residents participated in agroforestry initiatives aimed at increasing tree cover, promoting sustainable land use and supporting the long-term restoration and conservation of the forest ecosystem.

The operation highlighted the strategic importance of integrating disaster preparedness, environmental conservation and community engagement in protecting critical natural resources. It also demonstrated the KDF's capacity to deploy specialised engineering capabilities in support of civil authorities and communities during emergencies.

The collaboration further reinforced the importance of community ownership in environmental protection, recognising that sustainable conservation depends on the active participation of populations living alongside vulnerable ecosystems.

Through coordinated emergency interventions, preventive infrastructure and community-led conservation initiatives, the KDF and local residents contributed to safeguarding the Mt. Kenya Forest ecosystem while enhancing preparedness against future environmental threats.

The initiative underscores the broader contribution of civil-military cooperation to national resilience, environmental security and sustainable development, providing a foundation for continued collaboration in protecting Kenya's natural heritage for present and future generations.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.