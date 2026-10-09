Arbor Vitae Chiropractic Marks 10 Years Caring For Northwest Arkansas Kids And Families

Arbor Vitae grew for ten years through referrals and word-of-mouth rather than marketing.

BENTONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pediatric and family chiropractic practice Arbor Vitae is celebrating 10 years of caring for families in Northwest Arkansas this month. The clinic opened its doors in summer 2016, just six months after founder Dr. Tom Niemela and his wife moved to the region seeking to help more people with chiropractic issues.

Over the last 10 years, Arbor Vitae has blossomed into the fastest-growing pediatric and family chiropractic office in the state. Rather than reaching out through marketing, it is now confirming that most of its growth came via referrals from families, with the practice now serving parents and their children across Northwest Arkansas and neighboring states.

The practice's mission has remained the same since its founding. Its goal is to improve the wellness and health of children and families using neurologically based chiropractic care, alongside its philosophy of delivering hope and education.

Parents looking for a pediatric chiropractor in Bentonville for their children can benefit from Arbor Vitae's various treatments. These are suitable for infants, toddlers, all the way through to the teenage years, with gentle, precise care tailored to a young, developing nervous system. Doctors at the practice go out of their way to take time to listen to parents and explain to them why their children may be facing health challenges. After that, they establish a clear roadmap forward to improve well-being.

Besides working with children, Arbor Vitae Chiropractic also offers care for adults and seniors. It often sees several generations of individuals in the same family together, underscoring its community focus. Additional procedures are available, including pregnancy-specific care support for pelvic balance issues, SoftWave therapy and The Torque Release Technique. The goal of these interventions is to restore balance to the nervous system, helping patients feel better, heal well, and function better. Arbor Vitae focuses more on building personalized care plans around the root cause of a problem instead of simply masking symptoms.

The team has expanded. Dr. Tom Niemela, the practice's owner, now works alongside two additional doctors: Dr. Eliana Seidner and Dr. Zach Hutt. These doctors train additional chiropractors elsewhere due to their expertise.

For more information about Arbor Vitae Chiropractic use the contact details below:



Dr. Tom Niemela

Arbor Vitae Chiropractic

+1 (479) 208-6766

email us here

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Arbor Vitae Chiropractic Marks 10 Years Caring for Northwest Arkansas Kids and Families News Provided By Local World Media Wire October 09, 2026, 10:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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