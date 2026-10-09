When Sports Move People, Nomad Esim Keeps Them Connected: Nomad Back At Singapore's Annual Race Weekend With Bein SPORTS

Second-year partnership with beIN SPORTS continues Nomad eSIM's focus on the people and journeys behind the world of motorsport

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nomad eSIM, the global travel connectivity brand, is returning as a partner of beIN SPORTS for the 2026 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, taking place from 9–11 October at the Marina Bay Street Circuit. beIN Sports is the official broadcast partner for Formula 1 in Singapore and nine other Asian territories.The second-year collaboration reflects Nomad eSIM's belief that travel is about more than reaching a destination. It is about the people, passions and experiences that give every journey meaning. Sport sits naturally within that belief, bringing people together across borders and giving travellers a reason to go further.Nomad eSIM has been building its presence around major sporting moments, including Roland-Garros and the Australian Open, connecting with travelling fans across Asia-Pacific. As major sporting events increasingly become catalysts for travel across the region, fans are crossing borders to experience the action, discover new cities and share the moments that matter to them. A recent survey by Hilton found that 40% of travellers surveyed across China, India, Australia, Singapore and Japan plan to travel internationally around major sporting or music events.For Nomad eSIM, sport is a natural extension of its brand promise, More With Every Journey - helping people stay connected to the passions that move them, wherever they go.The partnership with beIN SPORTS brings this wider sports narrative to life in Singapore, giving Nomad a platform to connect with fans and travellers around one of Asia-Pacific's major sporting weekends. This year, the partnership shines a light on the journey of rising Thai Formula 2 driver Tasanapol“Tas” Inthraphuvasak, whose story is featured in beIN SPORTS' latest Off the Grid Origins special. (Click to watch)At just 20, Tas is one of Thailand's emerging motorsport talents. He is coming off a breakthrough Formula 2 season, including his maiden podium at Spa-Francorchamps, the first for a Thai driver since Alex Albon in 2018. His journey into international racing began when he left Thailand for England at 14, while also pursuing a mechanical engineering degree in the UK.Today, Tas continues to compete across Europe as he works towards reaching the highest levels of formula racing. His story is one of ambition and perseverance, but also of the people and places that become part of a journey when someone chooses to go further.More With Every JourneyThe journeys inspired by sport rarely begin and end at the stadium or circuit. Fans travel across borders to watch the teams and athletes they love, discover new cities around major sporting events, meet people who share their passions and create memories that extend far beyond the final result.Connectivity plays a quiet but important role throughout those journeys, from navigating an unfamiliar city and finding a venue to sharing a moment with friends and family back home.“Sport has a unique ability to move people, sometimes literally across borders, but also emotionally,” said Shern Ng, General Manager at Nomad eSIM.“Tas's journey is a great example. He has travelled far from home in pursuit of his ambition, but the people, places and connections along the way are what make that journey meaningful. That is very close to what we mean by 'More With Every Journey.' We want to help people stay connected to what matters as they go further, wherever their journey takes them.”“Through our partnership with beIN SPORTS, we're excited to bring that idea to life around the race weekend in Singapore and celebrate the stories behind the sport, not just what happens on the track.”Staying Connected Across Race WeekendAs fans from Singapore and around the world come together for race weekend, Nomad eSIM will help travellers stay connected as they move between the Marina Bay Street Circuit, concerts, dining, nightlife and other events across the city.For those travelling to Singapore, Nomad has also created a Singapore Race Weekend Travel Guide with practical tips for navigating the race weekend, including transport and entry routes, weather and air-quality considerations, what to pack and how to stay connected while exploring the city.To celebrate this partnership, Nomad eSIM will offer travellers a limited time offer of 22% off all Nomad eSIM plans above 5GB, worldwide, using promo code [RACE22]. The promotion will be valid until 1 Nov 2026. (T&Cs apply)The collaboration builds on Nomad eSIM's 2025 partnership with beIN SPORTS at the Singapore Race, which followed motorsport superfan Liam Bushrod as he cycled between circuits around the world. This year, the storytelling shifts from the journey of a fan to that of an emerging driver, continuing the partnership's focus on the people and personal journeys behind motorsport.Off the Grid Origins: Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak premiered on beIN SPORTS on 25 September and is available now on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.###About Nomad eSIMNomad eSIM is a travel technology brand helping people stay connected to more of what matters when they travel. With seamless connectivity across 200+ destinations worldwide, Nomad eSIM makes it easy for travelers to stay present and make the most of every trip.As the way people travel continues to evolve, Nomad eSIM is dedicated to building products and experiences that help people get more from every journey. By making connectivity effortless, travelers are free to focus on discovering new places, creating meaningful memories and embracing every opportunity along the way.

Louis Sim

Nomad eSIM

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When Sports Move People, Nomad eSIM Keeps Them Connected: Nomad Back at Singapore's Annual Race Weekend with beIN SPORTS News Provided By Minty Digital October 09, 2026, 10:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology, Telecommunications



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