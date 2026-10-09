Allied Fence Donates Kennel Repairs To Humane Society Of Forsyth County

Chain-link repairs help provide safer spaces for dogs awaiting adoption

- Kenny Gillam Vice President of Sales and Installation for Allied FenceATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Fence, a trusted Metro Atlanta based fence company serving the community for more than 70 years, donated chain-link fence and gate repairs for kennels at the Humane Society of Forsyth County. The repairs help to provide safer, more secure spaces for dogs in the shelter's care.The Humane Society of Forsyth County is a private, nonprofit, no-kill organization that has helped homeless animals in Forsyth County and surrounding communities since 1975.“When we learned the kennels needed repairs, we knew our team could help,” said Kenny Gillam Vice President of Sales and Installation for Allied Fence.“A secure space matters for every dog waiting for a home. We're glad we could put our skills to work for the Humane Society of Forsyth County and the animals in its care.”Allied Fence regularly gives to animal rescues and pet initiatives. The company donated its fencing expertise and labor to complete the kennel repairs.“We are beyond grateful for Allied Fence's generosity,” said Diviya Roney of the Humane Society of Forsyth County.“The repairs give the dogs space to run, play and decompress while they wait to be adopted. Community partners like Allied Fence make a meaningful difference for our shelter pets.”About Allied FenceAllied Fence serves residential and commercial customers in Metro Atlanta and has operated for more than 70 years. The company provides fencing products and installation services for a range of property types.Allied Fence offers ornamental aluminum, steel, wood, privacy, security, and pool fencing as well as operating two showroom locations in the Atlanta area. Its projects include residential, commercial, and public-sector properties across Georgia.About the Humane Society of Forsyth CountyThe Humane Society of Forsyth County is a private, nonprofit, no-kill animal welfare organization that has served Forsyth County and surrounding communities since 1975. Learn more about adoption and ways to support the shelter at forsythpets.

Joanne M. Sgro-Killworth

JSK PR

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Allied Fence Donates Kennel Repairs to Humane Society of Forsyth County News Provided By JSK PR October 09, 2026, 10:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management



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