Trinetra Guard To Demonstrate Automated Trailer Landing Gear At ATA MCE

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EM6000Auto eliminates the need for routine manual cranking while integrating trailer security and electronic access controls.

- Ratan Baid, CEO, Trinetra GuardCOSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Trinetra Guard will demonstrate its EM6000Auto automated trailer landing gear and security technology at the American Trucking Associations' Management Conference & Exhibition (ATA MCE) in Charlotte, North Carolina. The system automates trailer landing gear extension and retraction, eliminating the need for routine manual cranking during normal trailer operations.Commercial fleets have adopted electronic logging, GPS tracking, cameras and increasingly sophisticated driver-assistance technologies, yet one of the most basic trailer functions still commonly requires drivers to manually crank landing gear when coupling and uncoupling trailers. EM6000Auto brings automation directly to that routine mechanical task.With EM6000Auto, authorized operation electronically controls the extension and retraction of the trailer landing gear. Instead of repeatedly turning a manual crank during routine operation, the driver can activate the automated system to raise or lower the landing gear.“Drivers have manually cranked trailer landing gear for decades. We asked why a routine mechanical task like this still needs to be done by hand,” said Ratan Baid, CEO of Trinetra Guard.“EM6000Auto is designed to eliminate routine manual cranking while bringing automation and greater control directly to the trailer.”The automation is intended to do more than add convenience. Eliminating routine manual cranking removes a repetitive physical task from normal trailer handling and may help fleets improve the driver experience while creating more consistent landing gear operation. Fleet safety, maintenance and operations executives can evaluate the technology based on their own equipment, operating environments and driver workflows.EM6000Auto also integrates physical trailer security into the same platform. The system is designed to restrict unauthorized trailer movement through electronically controlled access while providing fleets with connected monitoring capabilities. Authorized access can be managed electronically, allowing the landing gear automation and trailer-security functions to operate as part of an integrated system.This combination addresses two traditionally separate trailer functions: operating the landing gear and controlling unauthorized trailer movement. Rather than treating landing gear as a purely mechanical component and trailer security as a separate tracking function, Trinetra Guard is bringing automation, electronic authorization, physical security and connected monitoring together at the trailer level.Development of the trailer-security concept has included collaboration with J.B. Hunt. Trinetra Guard has also demonstrated the technology to Hyundai Translead and engaged with Wabash regarding the system. Feedback from fleets and transportation industry participants has helped guide the continued development of EM6000Auto.“Trailer technology is evolving, but there are still fundamental mechanical processes that have changed very little,” Baid said.“We believe landing gear is ready for that next level of automation, and ATA MCE gives fleet and equipment leaders an opportunity to see the technology operate for themselves.”Trinetra Guard will demonstrate EM6000Auto at Booth #20008 during ATA MCE in Charlotte. Visitors will be able to see the system installed on trailer landing gear and observe automated extension and retraction as well as its approach to electronic authorization and physical trailer security.ATA MCE takes place October 17–20, 2026. Fleet executives, safety and maintenance leaders, equipment manufacturers, insurance professionals and members of the media are invited to visit Trinetra Guard at Booth #20008 to see EM6000Auto operate and discuss potential fleet applications.About Trinetra GuardTrinetra Guard develops trailer security, automation and connected technology for commercial transportation. Its EM6000Auto platform combines automated trailer landing gear operation, physical trailer security, electronic access controls, GPS monitoring and remote management in an integrated trailer-mounted system.

Ratan Baid

Trinetra Guard

+1 213-713-3090

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EM6000Auto: Automated Trailer Landing Gear - Eliminating Routine Manual Cranking

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Trinetra Guard to Demonstrate Automated Trailer Landing Gear at ATA MCE News Provided By ELD Mandate October 09, 2026, 10:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Insurance Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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