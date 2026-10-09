Will Serve As Reminder Of 'Viksit Bharat' Vision: UP Dy CM Pathak On Renaming Of Noida Airport After PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Oct 9 (IANS) After the Uttar Pradesh (UP) Cabinet passed a resolution to rename Noida International Airport as Narendra Modi International Airport, the state's Deputy Chief Minister, Brajesh Pathak, said that the decision will serve as a reminder for the youth to work towards achieving PM Modi's 'Viksit Bharat@2047' vision.

Speaking to reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Pathak said: "Taking a major step, the Noida International Airport, has been named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This will serve as an important lesson for future generations, reminding them of the Prime Minister's resolve to build a Viksit Bharat."

"It will also motivate the youth to contribute in building a developed India," he added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made the announcement after the Cabinet meeting.

Speaking to IANS, UP Minister Somendra Tomar said: "It is a matter of great happiness for us that PM Modi has completed 25 years in public service, more so since he is MP from here (in Varanasi). We congratulate him."

Minister Danish Azad said that under PM Modi's leadership, the way CM Adityanath has transformed UP is "exemplary".

"We believe that Uttar Pradesh will fully contribute in realising PM Modi's 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision," he told IANS.

BJP State President, Pankaj Chaudhary, congratulated the UP Cabinet for the resolution, saying: "The person who has made significant developmental efforts in Uttar Pradesh and across the country for so many years, deserves this respect."

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference, Chief Minister Adityanath referred to the Prime Minister's 25-year tenure of public service as "pivotal to the development" of both the nation and the state.

"It is a moment of immense pride for the UP Cabinet as it is from the land of Uttar Pradesh that PM Modi was elected," he said.

He noted that the Prime Minister shares a deep, personal bond with UP, and that under his leadership, the state is scaling new heights of development.

CM Adityanath added that the Prime Minister has made service, dedication, and nation-building his mission, and that India's global stature has strengthened under his leadership.