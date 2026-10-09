Jharkhand CM Orders Probe Into Alleged Police Assault On Tribal Woman

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, Oct 9 (IANS) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has taken cognisance of allegations that a tribal woman was assaulted and tortured by police personnel in Latehar district.

He has directed Latehar's Superintendent of Police to immediately investigate the matter, take appropriate action, and submit a report.

The matter came to the Chief Minister's notice following a post on X. Responding to it, Soren issued instructions to the Latehar SP, saying that such a situation was unacceptable.

The alleged incident took place in the Bariyatu police station area of Latehar district.

According to the woman and local villagers, Punia Devi had taken goats to graze on the afternoon of October 5 when she got into an altercation with police personnel who were allegedly in plain clothes.

It has been alleged that Bariyatu police station in-charge Prabhat Kumar Das and three other police personnel subsequently took her with them. The woman alleged that she was assaulted on the way, subjected to misbehaviour and abused with casteist slurs.

Villagers further alleged that she was assaulted at the police station, where she was purportedly tied by her hands, hung upside down, and beaten with sticks.

The woman also levelled allegations of sexual misconduct against the police personnel.

The complaint further alleged that the police accused the woman of cultivating poppy and forcibly took Rs 80,000 that had been kept at her home for a wedding.

She was reportedly released from the police station the following night. The allegations have not been independently verified.

Protesting against the alleged incident, villagers approached the office of the Latehar Superintendent of Police and submitted a written complaint demanding action against the police personnel concerned.

After the matter came to light, the Chief Minister directed the police administration to investigate. The Latehar police administration has constituted an inquiry team headed by the Balumath Sub-Divisional Police Officer and a woman police officer.

Jharkhand's local tribal organisations have demanded the suspension of the accused police personnel and registration of an FIR under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The allegations are currently under investigation.