Jiohotstar Now Available On STARZPLAY Across MENA

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~ A dedicated streaming destination within the STARZPLAY app and website, bringing one of the biggest South Asian entertainment offerings to audiences across MENA. ~

~ A multilingual library spanning Malayalam originals Prince of Mollywood, Kerala Crime Files and 1000 Babies to films including Welcome to the Jungle, Chand Mera Dil, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, and Thudarum, alongside offerings from Tamil, Telugu, Bangla and more. ~s

~ Critically acclaimed originals including Asur, Chiraiya, Special Ops; blockbuster films such as Kesari Chapter 2, Super 30; and popular television shows including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Anupamaa,. ~

one of the world's largest streaming services, today announced its entry into the Middle East and North Africa in partnership withWithin weeks of launching across the UK, Canada and Singapore, the platform is extending its international footprint to a region home to one of the world's largest South Asian diaspora communities. The dedicated JioHotstar streaming destination within the STARZPLAY app and website will bring together one of the MENA's most expansive content offerings, giving audiences access to the biggest moments from Indian entertainment.

The JioHotstar MENA experience kicks off with an extensive line-up across Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Bangla and other languages, reflecting the viewing preferences of South Asian audiences across the region. The multilingual offering brings together Malayalam originals including Prince of Mollywood, Cousins & Kalyanam, Kerala Crime Files, 1000 Babies and Roslin, alongside films such as Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, Drishyam, Moonwalk, and Thudarum. The line-up also includes other JioHotstar specials and forthcoming launches Part Timers, Kappi Squad, The Court, Pritam & Pedro, Ali Baba Aur Chaalis Bhoot, and more, with new JioHotstar Originals premiering alongside their release in India. The content will also be available with audio tracks in up to 10 languages, creating a more inclusive viewing experience for MENA's multilingual households.

Koffee with Karan returns with an all-new season featuring some of Bollywood's biggest stars, candid conversations, memorable moments and its signature rapid-fire round. As Bigg Boss continues to entertain across Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Bangla, Anil Kapoor's new game show India Ka Top 1 Percent tests contestants' logic and reasoning, while shows such as, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment add to the reality line-up. Audiences will also be able to watch content from JioStar TV channels, including popular shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Anupama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Sayonee.

The JioHotstar experience will be available through STARZPLAY's PLUS plan at AED 34.99 per month, giving audiences access to its multilingual library. The MAX plan, priced at AED 49.99 per month, combines the complete JioHotstar entertainment offering with STARZPLAY's sports portfolio, bringing entertainment and major sporting events together in one subscription for the whole household. As the home of cricket in the region, STARZPLAY has built a strong connection with South Asian audiences around some of their most closely followed sporting moments. The MAX plan brings this sports portfolio together with JioHotstar's daily entertainment, Originals, reality franchises and films, creating a more complete entertainment destination for South Asian audiences across MENA.

Commenting on the launch,,“Our partnership with STARZPLAY brings together a shared ambition to redefine what a modern entertainment platform can be. Through this partnership, we are creating a premier destination where audiences can discover the best in sports, Indian and global entertainment. We see an opportunity to build a central hub where audiences can enjoy the stories they love, discover new content and experience seamless entertainment. Our belief at JioStar has always been that the future of streaming isn't about forcing a choice between local, regional, Indian or global content, it is about bringing the world closer together. JioHotstar's arrival in the Middle East and North Africa is a significant step in that direction. Dubai and the wider Gulf sit at the heart of our international ambitions and together with Starzplay we are reimagining how cross border entertainment connects audiences, culture and communities.”

Speaking about the partnership,, said,“The next phase of streaming growth in MENA will be shaped by platforms that bring the right brands together and make the viewing experience more valuable. Audiences should not have to navigate an increasingly fragmented market to find the entertainment that matters to them. Bringing JioHotstar to STARZPLAY is a strategic investment in that future, combining the strength of India's storytelling with our understanding of this region and the audiences we serve.”

“Cricket has given STARZPLAY a strong and lasting relationship with South Asian audiences across the region. JioHotstar allows us to extend that relationship beyond the match and into the entertainment households return to every day. Our ambition is to make STARZPLAY the destination where every member of the family finds something they value,” Maaz added.

To mark JioHotstar's arrival in MENA, the launch saw one of the world's most iconic landmarks, the Burj Khalifa, become the canvas for a spectacular celebration. JioHotstar's iconic Big Bang illuminated the world's tallest building in a vivid display of colour and light, bringing the world of infinite possibilities to the heart of Dubai in a spectacle visible across the city's skyline. The projection brought JioHotstar and STARZPLAY together on the landmark, celebrating the arrival of JioHotstar's expansive entertainment universe in the region.

With MENA joining the UK, Canada and Singapore, JioHotstar is building a wider global stage for Indian entertainment, taking the country's storytelling heritage, and cultural moments to audiences around the world. Building on its vision of Infinite Possibilities, the expansion responds to the growing demand among global South Asian audiences for a unified entertainment destination, reimagining how premium content is discovered and consumed.