Bengaluru's Durga Puja Guide 2026: 10 Pandals To Visit For Memorable Celebration

Discover 10 famous Durga Puja pandals in Bengaluru to visit in 2026, from Palace Grounds and HSR Layout to Hoodi and Ulsoor, with venue details and festival highlights.

Location: Palace Grounds, near Gate 9

RT Nagar Socio Cultural Trust is one of the major organiser groups for Durga Puja in Bengaluru. With its large space, it could appeal to those who wish to participate in a full scale celebration.

Location: South Avenue Grounds, Electronic City

BARSHA's Mahapujo comes back from October 16 to 21, 2026. The theme of this year is ANCHAL.

Location: Freedom International School Ground

Assam Society of Bangalore will be holding its 14th Durga Puja from October 16 – 21. You can expect traditional religious rituals along with music, cultural activities, and Dandiya celebrations.

Venue: The Occasion, Hoodi

The programme for this occasion in 2026 will be held from October 16 to 21 and will include prayers, Pushpanjali, bhog and cultural activities. There will also be a set of traditions specific to the Sylheti community.

Venue: Assaye Road, Ulsoor

Traditionally, this association has celebrated Durga Puja; the event for 2026 is scheduled for October 16 to 21. It is located in Ulsoor, and thus, can be interesting for tourists to visit while exploring the area.

Venue: HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar

Since this venue is located in east Bengaluru, it can serve as an additional choice for residents. Before visiting, check the announcements by the association regarding the Puja programme.

Location: Sannatammanahalli, near Kadugodi

This East Bengaluru Cultural Association Durga Puja can be a point of interest for people visiting Whitefield and its IT corridor. This celebration is featured as one of the confirmed Bengaluru events for 2026.

Location: Jayamahal

Jayamahal is another locality that can be visited by those planning to attend the Durga Puja in north-central Bengaluru. The Sarbajanin celebration at Jayamahal is one of the events that have been listed under the Bengaluru Pujo of 2026.

Location: Electronic City

The Durga Puja of the Electronic City Cultural Association has also been listed as a Bengaluru event for 2026. It is a viable option for locals living in the south end of the technology corridor.

Venue: Gate 6, Palace Grounds

Bengaluru Durga Puja Committee is yet another organisation that one can take into account if visiting Palace Grounds in the festive season is on their mind.