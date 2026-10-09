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Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran Presidents Begin Trilateral Meeting


2026-10-09 06:16:47
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TURKMENBASHI, Turkmenistan, October 9. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian are holding a trilateral meeting, Trend 's special correspondent reports.

The North-South International Transport Corridor is the main topic of discussion.

Will be updated

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Trend News Agency

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