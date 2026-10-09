Continued Shallowing Of The Caspian Could Have Catastrophic Consequences - President Ilham Aliyev
The head of state emphasized that if the current trend continued, the consequences could be catastrophic. He noted that the problem of shallowing had implications beyond the environment.
“The decline in sea level directly affects the interests of our states, impacting the lives of people in coastal areas, the economy and transport. We see how the shoreline is receding, the ecosystem is changing, and operational difficulties are arising for ports and other coastal infrastructure facilities. As a result of the decline in the Caspian Sea level, nearly 30,000 hectares of dry land have formed in the Azerbaijani section of the Caspian alone,” the Azerbaijani leader added.
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