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Baku Hosts NATO Training Course (PHOTO)


2026-10-09 06:16:36
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. Azerbaijan and NATO have opened the 3rd workshop of the Partner Capacity Coherence Initiative 2026 and the Self-Evaluation Level 1 (SEL 1) exercise in Baku under the Partnership for Peace programme, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reported.

The event brings together servicemen from the Azerbaijan Army and partner countries.

Participants will attend sessions on planning and conducting training under the Military Decision-Making Process, using a peace support operation scenario and following NATO standards.

The training aims to improve readiness for peace support operations, strengthen interoperability and facilitate the exchange of experience.

The SEL 1 exercise will also assess the peacekeeping battalion and military police company assigned to the NATO Operational Capabilities Concept (OCC) Pool of Forces. The assessment will cover military vehicles, supplies and other equipment, as well as the units' ability to perform tactical tasks during peace support operations.













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Trend News Agency

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