Teacher Retention Academy: Leadership Matters More Than Ever In Keeping Teachers

Rivers believes effective teacher retention requires communication between the district office and individual school sites, as well as input from a variety of people within those schools.

Teacher Retention Academy Founder Dr. Mary Rivers Says Today's Retention Challenges Require a New Focus on Educational Leadership

- Dr. Mary RiversVICTORVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Many factors influence whether teachers stay or leave, but Dr. Mary Rivers, retired educator and founder of Teacher Retention Academy, believes educational leadership is the most critical component in today's changing teacher-retention environment.“Leaders cannot control everything affecting teachers,” Rivers said.“But they can influence many of the conditions teachers experience every day. That gives educational leadership an important role in retention.”School and district leaders help shape workplace culture, communication, trust, recognition, professional support, teacher voice, and how teachers experience the challenges of their work.Rivers stresses that this is not about blaming administrators for teacher turnover.It is about recognizing their influence-and their opportunity.“Retention should not begin when a teacher submits a resignation,” Rivers said.“It should be part of how we lead every day.”Teacher Retention Academy encourages leaders to ask a simple but powerful question:Do I know what it is like to be a teacher in my school today?Understanding that experience can help leaders identify what teachers need, what is creating unnecessary challenges, and what is already working and should be strengthened.Through professional learning, consultation, resources, and practical strategies, Teacher Retention Academy helps educational leaders make teacher retention an intentional part of leadership.Because in a changing educational environment, keeping teachers begins with understanding how leadership shapes their experience.Teacher Retention AcademyFounded by Dr. Mary RiversFrom Hiring Teachers to Keeping TeachersFor more information, visit teacherretentionacademy.

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Teacher Retention Academy: Leadership Matters More Than Ever in Keeping Teachers News Provided By Teacher Retention Academy October 09, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, International Organizations, World & Regional



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