Enchanting New Animal Fantasy Novel The Quest For True Magic Explores Courage, Wonder, And The Power Of Trust

The Quest for True Magic by Teresa B. Ronsse

Teresa B. Ronsse delivers an imaginative adventure following an intrepid troupe of burrow-dwelling companions on a daring quest beyond the familiar.

- Jefto Pierre of Readers' FavoriteSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Author Teresa B. Ronsse announces the official release of her debut fantasy adventure, The Quest for True Magic. Ronsse invites readers of all ages into a whimsical, high-stakes journey that examines whether the power of trust, exercised in the face of doubt, peril, and the rationally impossible, will procure a quester's deepest desires.The adventure begins when The Book of True Magic reveals its astonishing promise to a pika and five rabbits-devoted friends known as the maet. The promise-that persistent acts of trust will discover true-magic releasing treasures-impels the friends to leave the familiar security of their Bandykør burrows and to step into the unfamiliar reaches of the Realm of Frielan.Guided by the tome's scribe, Majus, the troupe discovers an enchanted landscape where shouts of“Trust!” produce showers of gold, spell-casting alphabet letters, and magical confetti. But the quest turns perilous when two gold-greedy, knife-wielding hares steeped in dark sorcery, kidnap one of the maet. Terrified and tested, the friends face an agonizing decision: retreat to the safety of Bandykør with their newfound treasures, or risk everything to attain true magic's ultimate treasure-their hearts' greatest dreams.“At its core, this story is about stepping out of our safe, familiar spaces to discover the real magic that lies in trust, resilience, and standing by the ones we care about,” says author Teresa B. Ronsse.“I wanted to craft an entrancing world in which heroes and villains, and intrigue and triumph, might credibly present the story's premise. My hope is that the tale's plot, pace, and memorable lagomorphian cast, carry the day, in this regard.”Early readers and reviewers celebrate The Quest for True Magic for its vibrant character dynamics, engaging worldbuilding, and timeless emotional core. The tale achieved Amazon's #1 New Release in Children's Visionary & Metaphysical FantasyFive Stars-“The Quest for True Magic by Teresa B. Ronsse is an enchanting adventure that sweeps readers into a world where trust, ingenuity, and discovery take center stage... the story brims with clever strategies, inventive problem-solving, and endearing companionship...” Reviewed by Asher Syed for Readers' FavoriteThe Quest for True Magic is available now in hardcover, paperback, and eBook, through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Teresa's website: . Additionally, visit the website to learn more about the book, access reader resources, or connect with the author

Teresa B Ronsse

Teresa B Ronsse

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Enchanting New Animal Fantasy Novel The Quest for True Magic Explores Courage, Wonder, and the Power of Trust News Provided By Teresa B Ronsse October 09, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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