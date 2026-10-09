Modern Widows Club® Receives $5,000 Gift From New York Life Utah Walk-A-Thon

In partnership with New York Life Foundation investment grant

Pilar Zosa (Back Row) FSCP®, a Kaysville, Utah–based Financial Advisor

Employees at New York Life's Utah office raise $5,000 through a charity walk to support Modern Widows Club's nonprofit mission.

- Pilar Zosa WINTER PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Modern Widows Club| The Movement for Widow Care(MWC), a national nonprofit serving to empower widows, today announced that the New York Life Foundation has approved a $5,000 donation to MWC through the NYL Utah Walk-A-Thon. The gift was championed by Pilar Zosa, FSCP, a Kaysville, Utah–based Financial Advisor, New York Life Grief-Sensitive Ambassador and a widow herself.The Walk-a-Thon is funded through New York Life's Team Grant program, which supports employee- and agent-led volunteer initiatives. For New York Life's Utah General Office July Walk-a-Thon, 25 New York Life employees and agents participated and collectively logged 268 hours of walking throughout the month. The Utah office hosted an informational session with Modern Widows Club to learn about its mission and impact. Afterward, participants were encouraged to walk 30 minutes a day and log their time, working together toward a shared goal they successfully reached.Those collective volunteer hours qualified Modern Widows Club for a $5,000 Team Grant from New York Life. "I was so happy to nominate Modern Widows Club as the beneficiary and even happier that our team's participation helped generate the full $5,000 grant." - Pilar ZosaThe donation will support MWC's peer-led communities and programming, which guide widows through the Hope. Heal. Grow. LeadHealthy Widowhood Pathway and builds on MWC's longstanding relationship with the New York Life Foundation, a strategic grant and advisory partner to the organization."Pilar has shown what it looks like when a financial professional leads with grief sensitivity, and we're grateful to her, to the Utah walkers, and to the New York Life Foundation for standing with widows." said Carolyn Moor, Founder and Executive Director of Modern Widows Club. "Every gift like this one reaches a widow who may feel she is facing this journey in isolation."About Modern Widows ClubModern Widows Club| The Movement for Widow Careis a nonprofit founded by Carolyn Moor and headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. MWC serves widows through peer-led communities, virtual programming, research development and advocacy, guided by its Hope. Heal. Grow. LeadHealthy Widowhood Pathway. Learn more at

Carolyn Moor

Modern Widows Club® The Movement for Widow Care (MWC)

+1 844-429-4369

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Modern Widows Club® Receives $5,000 Gift from New York Life Utah Walk-A-Thon News Provided By Modern Widows Club October 09, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional



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