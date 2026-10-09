Leagend Highlights Cold-Weather Starting Support With Leagend Supercap Jump Starter Series

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Excellent performance at -40°C and permanent, battery-free installation support winter readiness for distributors, workshops and fleet service providers.

- leagend management teamPARIS, ÎLE-DE-FRANCE, FRANCE, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With excellent performance even at -40°C, leagend 's permanently installed, battery-free SuperCap Jump Starter Series will take centre stage in its upcoming winter-focused articles and product communications.leagend will continue sharing winter-focused product information to help automotive distributors, workshop networks and fleet service providers evaluate vehicle starting readiness in cold-weather environments. The content will feature the leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series, placing its low-temperature capability at the forefront: excellent performance even at -40°C.Designed for permanent vehicle installation, the series combines battery-free supercapacitor technology with intelligent starting assistance. Through practical application topics and product communications, leagend will connect these capabilities with the questions professional customers face when selecting starting support, preparing vehicles for colder conditions and assessing opportunities for their product and service portfolios.Cold-Weather Performance Comes FirstFor businesses operating vehicles in cold-weather environments, starting readiness is closely connected to daily service delivery. A van awaiting assistance before its first delivery, a service vehicle unable to leave its parking location or a truck delayed at the start of a shift can affect schedules and require an unplanned maintenance response.Starting support therefore needs to be assessed against actual operating conditions. Outdoor parking, overnight temperature drops and repeated exposure to cold are relevant considerations alongside the vehicle's electrical system and starting requirements.The leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series is designed to operate from -40°C to 80°C, maintaining excellent performance even at -40°C. This low-temperature capability is its central advantage for winter applications, giving professional customers a clear characteristic to evaluate when selecting equipment for demanding environments.For distributors, it provides a starting point for discussions with customers serving colder regions or exposed operating locations. For workshop networks and fleet service providers, it supports the assessment of installed starting assistance as part of winter vehicle preparation.leagend's upcoming content will explore these applications while helping customers connect temperature capability with appropriate product selection and installation planning.Supercapacitor Technology Behind the Low-Temperature CapabilityThe leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series stores and releases energy through supercapacitors. Its battery-free architecture provides starting assistance without an internal lithium battery, making the energy-storage technology a defining part of the product's winter proposition.When comparing starting solutions, professional customers need to consider how the underlying technology responds to cold. Battery-based devices depend on the characteristics and condition of their internal cells. The leagend series takes a supercapacitor-based approach designed to maintain starting performance at low temperatures.The system works alongside the vehicle's original battery, delivering additional starting support when required. This allows customers to consider starting assistance within a broader approach to vehicle readiness, taking account of battery condition, vehicle requirements and operating environment.The series includes solutions for different vehicle segments and 12V or 24V starting systems. Selecting the appropriate product involves matching the specific vehicle and application, including its starting demands and installation requirements.Permanent Installation for Ongoing Starting ReadinessPermanent installation is another defining feature of the leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series. Once correctly installed, the device remains on the vehicle, placing starting support where it will be used.For professional customers, this offers a practical way to incorporate starting assistance into vehicle preparation and equipment planning. Businesses can assess an installed solution alongside other vehicle maintenance and operational requirements, making starting readiness part of their routine planning.Ultra-low power consumption supports extended standby use, while the series' long service life adds relevance for customers evaluating equipment over a longer operating period. These characteristics complement its low-temperature capability and permanent installation, bringing together environmental performance, ongoing availability and durability.The result is a product proposition suited to discussions about both seasonal winter preparation and longer-term vehicle support.Intelligent Functions Complement Cold-Weather PerformanceThe leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series combines its hardware architecture with intelligent functions that support different stages of vehicle operation.AI self-learning mode learns the vehicle's voltage and cranking behaviour, establishing a vehicle-specific baseline to help determine when starting assistance is needed. This connects the system's response with the characteristics of the vehicle on which it is installed.Forced-start mode provides an additional means of activating stored supercapacitor energy for starting assistance under supported conditions. It gives users a further control option when the application requires manual activation.Driving mode supports operation while the engine is running, using the supercapacitor bank as a responsive energy buffer for brief voltage fluctuations and sudden electrical loads.Intelligent app connectivity provides visibility into relevant battery and device information, starting records and system activity, together with supported controls. These functions help users understand the installed system and review its operation.Together, these intelligent functions complement the series' core strengths: cold-weather performance, battery-free construction, permanent installation, ultra-low power consumption and long service life.Practical Information for Distribution and Service Decisionsleagend's winter-focused articles will address cold-weather starting readiness, winter vehicle checks, 12V and 24V application considerations, and the role of permanently installed starting support.For distributors and importers, this information can support product evaluation and discussions with workshop and fleet customers. For service providers, it will connect product characteristics with vehicle preparation and application assessment. Automotive aftermarket media can also contact leagend for relevant product and technical information.Battery Technology Expertise and a Comprehensive Product PortfolioAs a top manufacturer in the battery testing and monitoring industry, leagend draws on approximately 20 years of experience in battery technologies and algorithms. This established expertise provides the foundation for a comprehensive product portfolio that connects battery assessment, ongoing monitoring, charging maintenance and vehicle starting support.The leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series brings this expertise into permanently installed starting assistance, with cold-weather performance as a defining advantage. Alongside the series, leagend battery testers support professional battery assessment and starting and charging system checks, with capabilities varying by model. Battery monitoring products provide ongoing visibility into battery status, while leagend battery chargers support charging and maintenance across different applications.Together, these complementary ranges demonstrate leagend's breadth as a top manufacturer with capabilities spanning multiple stages of battery care and vehicle readiness. For distributors, workshop networks and fleet service providers, the portfolio creates opportunities to expand product offerings and match related solutions to their customers' operational needs.Product Information and Partnership EnquiriesDistributors, importers, workshop networks and fleet service providers are invited to explore the leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series and contact leagend for product and cooperation materials.Enquiries can cover technical specifications, vehicle compatibility, installation information, product selection and distribution opportunities.Explore the leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series:collections/supercap-jump-starterFor product information and partnership enquiries:...About leagendAs a top manufacturer in the battery testing and monitoring industry, leagend develops battery testing, monitoring, charging and vehicle starting support products for automotive and related professional applications. With approximately 20 years of battery technology and algorithm experience, the company serves distributors, service providers and commercial partners through a comprehensive product portfolio.

Arthur Kingsly

Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.

+86 755 8282 1859

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leagend Highlights Cold-Weather Starting Support with leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series News Provided By Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. October 09, 2026, 10:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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