Exp Realty Launches 'MCP First, AI Of Choice,' Connecting Agents' Preferred AI Tools Directly To Their Exp Business Data

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Unveiled at eXpcon Salt Lake City 2026, the initiative is the first visible piece of AGNT OS, a ground-up modernization of how eXp runs, targeted for early 2027

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- eXp Realty, the core operating subsidiary of AGNT, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGNT), today announced“MCP First, AI of Choice,” an initiative that lets agents connect Claude, ChatGPT or any AI tool they already use directly to their eXp business data.Unveiled at eXpcon 2026 in Salt Lake City, the initiative led a four-part announcement slate that also included a mortgage joint venture with Newrez, a pay-at-close home prep program offering up to $50,000, and a new marketplace for agent-to-agent showing coverage.Rather than building a proprietary AI assistant, eXp is publishing Model Context Protocol (MCP) connections to its own systems. MCP is the open standard that lets AI assistants securely pull from outside tools and data. Once an agent authorizes the connection, they can ask their AI about production numbers, leads, transactions or training progress without leaving the chat window.“Every company in this industry is racing to build the best AI assistant,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty.“We asked a different question: Why should agents have to change how they work at all? 'MCP First, AI of Choice' means agents keep using the AI they already trust. We're making sure it can hear from eXp.”Connected systemsAt launch, MCP connections cover:- eXp systems: the Hub, My eXp (production and compensation data), eXp University and eXp Divisions- Partner platforms: Canva and CRMs including Lofty, BoldTrail and Cloze- Coming soon: Follow Up Boss and SisuBecause agents work inside the AI tools they choose, the experience improves each time a frontier AI lab releases a new model, without agents waiting on brokerage platform updates.The front door to AGNT OS“MCP First, AI of Choice” is the first visible piece of AGNT OS, a larger rebuild that modernizes the systems that manage how agents close deals and get paid. AGNT OS is built on the Nexus platform, developed by eXp International, and is targeted for early 2027.“MCP is the front door, and AGNT OS is the whole house,” Pareja said.“This isn't a patch on our existing systems - it's a full modernization of how eXp runs, built agent-first from the ground up. MCP is how we prove that vision starts now.”

James Lockett

ProperPR

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eXp Realty Launches 'MCP First, AI of Choice,' Connecting Agents' Preferred AI Tools Directly to Their eXp Business Data News Provided By ProperPR October 09, 2026, 10:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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