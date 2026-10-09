Gujarat: Minister Visits Personnel With Dengue, 50 Of 87 Recovered

Minister of State for Health Praful Pansheriya visited Gandhinagar Civil Hospital to review the health of personnel undergoing dengue treatment. He inquired about their well-being and boosted their morale. He also met with doctors and the hospital Superintendent to review their treatment and provide guidance to ensure the best possible medical care.

Health Status of Security Personnel

Minister of State for Health Praful Pansheriya stated that around 87 personnel from the BSF, CRPF and ITBP, who had arrived from Odisha, Jharkhand, Delhi, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh for the parade, were shifted to Gandhinagar Civil Hospital after reporting fever and other health problems. The personnel have shown significant improvement with intensive treatment and proper medical care. Of the 87 personnel admitted over the past 10 days, 50 have recovered and been discharged, while the remaining 37 are still receiving treatment at Civil Hospital. The Minister added that the condition of all 37 personnel is stable and improving, and none is in critical condition.

Minister's Directives for Enhanced Care

During his review of security personnel undergoing treatment at Gandhinagar Civil Hospital, Minister of State for Health Praful Pansheriya expressed concern for their well-being. He said that since these personnel protect the nation's borders, ensuring their proper care during this difficult time is a moral responsibility of the doctors.

To ensure the best possible treatment, the Minister issued specific instructions to Civil Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Meeta Parikh and the team of doctors. He directed them to ensure that the personnel drank adequate water and received timely, nutritious meals, including breakfast, fresh fruits, fruit juice and salads, as recommended by doctors. The Minister also reviewed the availability of adequate blood and platelet stocks in case any personnel required an urgent platelet transfusion during dengue treatment. He directed the hospital to ensure medical assistance whenever needed.

Tragic Death of a Personnel

He expressed deep grief over the sudden and tragic death of a personnel who was undergoing treatment at Gandhinagar Civil Hospital. Expressing his condolences over the tragic incident, the Minister said that the loss was deeply saddening and shocking. He said that the loss of a personnel serving the nation was a great loss for everyone. On behalf of the entire State Government, he extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved family and expressed solidarity with them in this difficult time.

Details of the Incident

Providing further details about the unfortunate incident at Gandhinagar Civil Hospital, the Minister said that the condition of all admitted personnel was initially stable. However, one personnel suddenly complained of severe chest pain. The team of doctors immediately conducted the necessary cardiac examinations, including an ECG, and shifted the personnel to the ICU. Despite intensive treatment, the personnel could not be saved.

Sharing the doctors' preliminary findings, the Minister said that the personnel had continued strenuous exercise despite suffering from fever and physical discomfort. This may have contributed to a cardiac arrest or heart attack. However, the exact cause of death will be confirmed only after the final post-mortem (PM) report is received. (ANI)

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