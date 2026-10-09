Bioresorbable Coronary Scaffolds Market Size, Forecast, Demand, 2034

The global bioresorbable coronary scaffolds market size was valued at USD 325.84 million in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 343.17 million in 2026 to USD 519.52 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 5.32% during the forecast period (2026-2034). North America dominated the bioresorbable coronary scaffolds market with a share of 39.17% in 2025.

Bioresorbable coronary scaffolds are temporary medical devices placed inside narrowed coronary arteries to restore blood flow and support the vessel during healing. They are tracked under HSN Code 9021 (orthopaedic appliances, artificial parts of the body, and other implanted appliances) and SIC Code 3842 (surgical, orthopedic, and prosthetic appliances and supplies).

The bioresorbable coronary scaffolds market demand is driven by the rising prevalence of coronary artery disease and the need for effective vascular support. Healthcare providers are adopting bioresorbable scaffolds that gradually dissolve after supporting the artery, contributing to market growth.

2025 Market Size: USD 325.84 Million 2026 Market Size: USD 343.17 Million 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 519.52 Million Forecast Period: 2026–2034 Base Year: 2025 Market CAGR (2026–2034): 5.32%

Largest Regional Market (2025): North America North America Market Share (2025): 39.17% Fastest-growing Region: Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026–2034): 7.28%

By Type

Leading Segment: Polymeric Scaffolds Market Share (2025): 55.18%

By Application

Fastest-growing Segment: Acute Coronary Syndrome CAGR (2026–2034): 5.48%

By End User

Leading Segment: Hospitals Market Share (2025): 48.73%

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Use of Polymer-Based Scaffolds with Thinner Strut Designs

The bioresorbable coronary scaffolds market analysis shows a shift toward polymer-based scaffolds with thinner strut architectures. Newer designs focus on reducing scaffold thickness while maintaining sufficient radial strength during vessel treatment.

Development of Drug Eluting Bioresorbable Scaffolds with Controlled Release

Bioresorbable coronary scaffolds are evolving through drug-eluting designs that combine temporary scaffolding with localized drug delivery. Controlled release of antiproliferative agents from the scaffold can help manage tissue response around the treated lesion.

Supply chain disruptions are expected to have a moderate impact on the bioresorbable coronary scaffold market share, given its direct exposure to shortages of specialized polymers and medical-grade materials. The market is expected to experience a capacity-constrained recovery, as limited availability of specialized materials and precision manufacturing capacity can restrict scaffold production. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.32%, but supply chain constraints could reduce growth by 1.5 percentage points, resulting in short-term growth of around 3.82%. As supply conditions normalize, bioresorbable coronary scaffolds market growth is expected to gradually return to 5.32%.

The bioresorbable coronary scaffolds market forecasts strategic investment activity directed toward clinical trials and commercialization of temporary coronary implants. In September 2026, Kossel Medtech completed a USD 56 million investment to expand production capacity and advance R&D and global registration of products spanning coronary intervention and other vascular intervention applications.

Need for Temporary Vessel Support and Reduced Long-Term Implant Burden Drive Market

The need for temporary vessel support after coronary intervention creates demand for scaffolds that provide mechanical support during healing and gradually disappear after their intended function. Bioresorbable coronary scaffolds can provide lesion scaffolding during the early recovery period without leaving a permanent metallic structure in the artery.

Long-term management of patients with permanent coronary implants can involve concerns related to the presence of a lasting foreign structure. Bioresorbable scaffolds address this consideration by allowing the scaffold material to degrade over time, which can be relevant for younger patients and those who may require future coronary interventions.

Scaffold Degradation Variability and Complex Implantation Procedures Restrain Market Expansion

Variations in scaffold degradation can affect the timing of vessel support and tissue recovery after implantation. Unpredictable degradation behavior can raise clinical concerns and limit physician confidence in wider use of bioresorbable coronary scaffolds.

Complex implantation procedures can require careful lesion preparation, accurate scaffold sizing, and precise deployment. These requirements can increase procedural difficulty and training needs, which may limit adoption among centers with limited experience in complex coronary interventions.

Imaging Compatible Scaffolds and Bifurcation-Specific Platforms Create New Avenues for Market Players

Imaging-compatible bioresorbable scaffolds provide a niche opportunity through designs that improve visibility during placement and follow-up without relying on permanent metallic structures. Manufacturers can incorporate temporary radiopaque markers or imaging-friendly components to help clinicians identify scaffold position during coronary procedures and subsequent vessel assessment.

Bifurcation-specific scaffolds offer another specialized opportunity for manufacturers developing solutions for coronary lesions where one vessel divides into two branches. Scaffold platforms can incorporate branch-access features that allow clinicians to maintain access to the side branch during intervention, creating a distinct product niche beyond conventional single-vessel scaffold designs.

The polymeric scaffolds segment accounted for a share of 55.18% in 2025 with their established use in coronary interventions and their ability to gradually degrade after vessel support.

The magnesium-based scaffolds segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.96% during the forecast period, reflecting interest in temporary vascular support that can naturally resorb after healing. Magnesium-based designs can provide mechanical support without leaving a permanent metallic structure in the artery.

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Acute coronary syndrome dominated the application segment with a share of 58.64% in 2025. This dominance is supported by the use of coronary interventions in patients requiring treatment for acute ischemic events.

The chronic coronary syndrome segment is is anticipated to record a growth rate of 5.09% during the forecast period, fueled by the use of coronary scaffolds in planned interventions for persistent coronary artery disease.

Hospitals led the end user segment, accounting for a share of 48.73% in 2025. The availability of catheterization laboratories, cardiac specialists, and facilities for coronary interventions in hospitals supports segment dominance.

The ambulatory surgical centers segment will expand to 5.83% CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by the use of specialized outpatient facilities for selected cardiovascular procedures.

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The North America bioresorbable coronary scaffolds market accounted for the largest regional share of 39.17% in 2025.

FDA approved multiple supplements for Abbott's Esprit resorbable scaffold system, including a long-length scaffold version. Such regulatory developments support continued product refinement and commercialization of resorbable scaffold technologies. They also give a push to manufacturers for developing next-generation coronary scaffolds with improved delivery, lesion coverage, manufacturing consistency, and performance.

A broader role for coronary revascularization and catheter-based procedures is shaping the Canadian market. Canadian cardiac centers use percutaneous coronary intervention to restore blood flow in patients with obstructive coronary artery disease. Greater reliance on catheter-based treatment can increase the clinical scope for newer scaffold technologies.

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The Asia Pacific bioresorbable coronary scaffolds market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.47% during the forecast period, showcasing the fastest-growing regional market.

India-based Meril Life Sciences has developed the MeRes100 sirolimus-eluting bioresorbable vascular scaffold, while a multicenter randomized trial compared MeRes100 with contemporary drug-eluting stents. ICMR's MedTech Mitra program and its clinical trial network also support clinical evaluation and regulatory facilitation for indigenous medical devices, creating opportunities for locally developed bioresorbable coronary scaffold technologies.

China presents a strong product-development base for polymeric scaffolds and coronary intervention technologies. Shanghai-based MicroPort has developed the Firesorb bioresorbable coronary scaffold, which uses a bioabsorbable polymer. Continued development of these technologies can broaden the application of bioresorbable scaffolds in Chinese coronary care.

Japan's Agency for Medical Research and Development. is developing small scaffold-free artificial blood vessels using bio-3D printing, with future clinical applications targeted for vascular treatment. Such regenerative approaches indicate a potential pathway toward next-generation implantable vascular technologies beyond conventional permanent materials.

The Europe bioresorbable coronary scaffolds market is is projected to reach at a CAGR of 5.14% during the forecast period.

The UK market is gaining traction through interventional cardiology and coronary device research. Royal Brompton Hospital participated in the first in human evaluation of ArterioSorb, a polymer based bioresorbable coronary stent for patients with coronary artery disease. Such clinical developments demonstrates the UK's role in evaluating next generation scaffold technologies.

Germany has a strong base for drug eluting scaffolds and polymeric scaffold technologies. BIOTRONIK, headquartered in Berlin, developed the DREAMS 3G drug eluting resorbable magnesium scaffold. The technology combines drug delivery with gradual scaffold resorption, supporting the development of next generation coronary implants.

The Latin America bioresorbable coronary scaffolds market is expected to is expected to experience a growth rate of 5.71% during the forecast period. The Heart Institute of the University of Sao Paulo (InCor) conducts clinical research on coronary artery disease and cardiovascular technologies. This research environment can support future evaluation and clinical use of bioresorbable coronary scaffolds in Brazil.

Mexico is expanding its cardiovascular intervention capacity through percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). National Institute of Cardiology Ignacio Chávez in Mexico City provides PCI for patients with coronary artery disease and serves as a national center for cardiovascular care and research. Greater access to PCI can broaden the clinical setting for newer coronary scaffold technologies.

The Middle East & Africa bioresorbable coronary scaffolds market is is estimated to register a growth rate of 5.43% during the forecast period. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi provides advanced interventional cardiology services for patients with coronary artery disease, including catheter-based coronary procedures. This clinical infrastructure can provide a setting for future adoption of resorbable scaffold technologies.

South Africa's market is gaining scope as hospitals expand cardiovascular diagnosis and treatment services. Wider access to interventional cardiac care can create a broader clinical base for next-generation coronary scaffold technologies.

The bioresorbable coronary scaffolds market competitive landscape is moderately fragmented, with coronary intervention technology providers and specialized scaffold developers. Key players such as BIOTRONIK SE, Meril Life Sciences, MicroPort Scientific, Lepu Medical, and Elixir Medicalare estimated to account for 31% of the global bioresorbable coronary scaffolds market share.

Established players compete mainly through drug-eluting technologies, product portfolios, and global distribution networks. Regional players in the bioresorbable coronary scaffolds market ecosystem focus on application-specific technologies, cost-efficient manufacturing, and localized clinical support.

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG (Germany) Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (India) MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China) Lepu Medical Technology (China) Elixir Medical Corporation (US) LifeTech Scientific Corporation (China) HuaAn Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China) OrbusNeich Medical Group (Hong Kong) B. Braun SE Biotyx Medical(Shenzhen)Co., Ltd.

July 2026: Teleflex continued clinical development of the Freesolve resorbable magnesium scaffold through the U.S. IDE study for de novo coronary lesions, following CMS approval of the study in March 2026.

July 2026: The BIOMAG-LL study of Teleflex's Freesolve resorbable magnesium scaffold was updated on ClinicalTrials as a recruiting trial for treatment of long de novo coronary lesions.

February 2026: Xijing Hospital updated the REC-CAGEFREE IV trial evaluating MicroPort's Firesorb bioresorbable sirolimus-eluting scaffold against metallic sirolimus-eluting biodegradable stents in de novo coronary artery lesions.

March 2026: CMS approved the U.S. investigational device exemption study for the Freesolve drug-eluting resorbable coronary magnesium scaffold in patients with de novo native coronary artery lesions.