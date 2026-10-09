Ethiopia: Humanitarians Deliver Food To Communities Affected By Hostilities In Tigray

Humanitarian partners in Ethiopia report some modest but positive developments on the delivery of humanitarian assistance in the Tigray region.

Yesterday, they distributed food to communities affected by recent hostilities. Cash assistance through electronic transfers has also resumed following the restoration of banking services.

Humanitarian partners are preparing to send and pre-position additional supplies to strengthen the response and replenish stocks lost to looting.

Despite this progress, significant challenges remain. Insecurity along conflict front lines, the risk of looting, cash shortages, and continued uncertainty over access are hampering relief efforts.

The UN calls once again to allow rapid, safe, unhindered and sustained humanitarian access to all those in need across northern Ethiopia.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA).