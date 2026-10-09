Select Committee Presents Seychelles Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) Board Recommendations To President Herminie

The Select Committee appointed under the Seychelles Broadcasting Corporation Act, 2026 today presented its report to the President of the Republic, Dr. Patrick Herminie, at State House.

The Committee is chaired by Ms Marie Claire Marie, with Ms Doris Moustache and Mr Larrey Chetty serving as members, and Ms Patricia Rosette as Secretary. It was appointed in July 2026 under Section 8(3) of the Act. Its mandate was to identify and recommend seven suitable candidates for appointment to the Board of the Seychelles Broadcasting Corporation, including a Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson.

The Committee received 34 applications from across all age groups. Of these, 27 applicants were shortlisted and 25 were interviewed: 13 men and 12 women.

The committee described the process as a new and valuable exercise, that could serve as a reference for future appointment of Board members by other public entities.

The Committee welcomed in particular the number of young applicants who came forward, showing a clear willingness to contribute to an improved SBC.

In accordance with the Act, the President will appoint four members to the Board from the seven recommended candidates. The remaining members will be nominated by the National Assembly, the Media Practitioners Association, the Citizens Engagement Platform Seychelles (CEPS), the Seychelles Interfaith Council Organisation, and the staff of the Seychelles Broadcasting Corporation.

President Herminie thanked the Committee for its diligence and commitment in carrying out its mandate.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.