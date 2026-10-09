Eritrea: Vocational Training For Youth In Central Region

The National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students in the Central Region, in collaboration with Government and PFDJ institutions, has provided three months of vocational training to 1,563 youth in the region.

The training, which covered 13 types of skills, was conducted in Tiravolo sub-zone, with 337 participants receiving the training free of charge.

Ms. Leul Asrat, administrator of the sub-zone, called on the trainees to further develop the knowledge they gained through practical application alongside their academic education.

Mr. Samson Kifle, head of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students, congratulated the trainees and commended all those who contributed to the successful implementation of the training program.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.