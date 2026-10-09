MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) SonicStrategy Closes $2.25 Million SYN Token Financing First tranche settled in kind with 7,922,535 SYN tokens; cash tranche remains open

October 08, 2026 4:05 PM EDT | Source: SonicStrategy Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2026) - SonicStrategy Inc. (CSE: SONI) (OTCQB: SONIF) (the "Company"), a publicly traded digital asset infrastructure company, is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of up to $4,500,000 (the "Offering"), originally announced on September 22, 2026 and as amended on September 29, 2026 and October 5, 2026.

The first tranche consisted of the digital asset portion of the Offering (the "Digital Asset Offering"). The Company issued 11,250,000 common shares (each, a "Share") at a price of $0.20 per Share for aggregate consideration of $2,250,000, satisfied entirely in kind by the transfer to the Company of an aggregate of 7,922,535 SYN tokens. No cash proceeds were received in connection with this tranche.

The SYN tokens were valued at US$0.20 per token (C$0.284 at the agreed exchange rate of C$1.42 per US$1.00), the price negotiated at arm's length with each subscriber, confirmed in a written acknowledgement with each subscriber and approved by the Company's board of directors. For reference, the volume-weighted average price of SYN on Binance (SYN/USDC) from September 28 to October 7, 2026 was approximately US$0.1849.

"We believe tokenization and on-chain financial markets represent a significant growth opportunity," said Dustin Zinger, CEO of SonicStrategy. "SYN gives us exposure to an ecosystem developing innovative financial infrastructure, including Hypercall, an on-chain options platform. This acquisition strengthens our digital asset treasury and aligns with our strategy of participating in the next generation of financial markets."

No warrants were issued under the Digital Asset Offering. No finder's fees were paid in connection with this closing. All Shares issued are subject to a hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws expiring on February 9, 2027.

No Related Persons (as defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE")) of the Company participated in this tranche, and the closing did not create any new holder of 10% or more of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. Following the closing, the Company has 60,870,466 common shares issued and outstanding.

The SYN tokens received are held in custody controlled by the Company as part of its digital asset treasury and may be held, staked, deployed in validator and digital asset infrastructure operations, or sold or converted to fund the Company's digital asset treasury strategy, working capital and general corporate purposes.

The cash portion of the Offering (the "Cash Offering") remains open. The Cash Offering consists of up to 11,250,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,250,000. Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at an exercise price of $0.25 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance, subject to acceleration if the closing price of the Company's common shares on the CSE exceeds $0.75 for 10 consecutive trading days. The Company may pay finder's fees in connection with the Cash Offering in accordance with CSE policies. The Company will announce the closing of the Cash Offering when completed.

The closing of the first tranche remains subject to final acceptance of the CSE.

About SonicStrategy Inc.

SonicStrategy (CSE: SONI) (OTCQB: SONIF) is a publicly traded digital asset infrastructure company focused on advancing the next generation of on-chain finance. The Company operates blockchain infrastructure and validator nodes, helps secure networks through staking, and pursues opportunities in decentralized finance and asset tokenization.