Republican Youth Library Prepares AI-Generated Presentation On Scholar Aida Imanguliyeva

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Jafar Jabbarly Republican Youth Library has prepared a presentation dedicated to the rich academic and pedagogical legacy of Aida Imanguliyeva, a prominent scholar who holds a special place in the history of Oriental studies.

The presentation was created using artificial intelligence. Its academic adviser is Sharaf Jalilli, PhD in Philology and an associate professor.

The presentation highlights Imanguliyeva's major contributions to Azerbaijani Oriental studies, her research in Arabic philology and Arab Mahjar literature, and her extensive work in science and education.

It also notes that she was the first woman to head the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS). The material covers three key areas of her research: the works of Mikhail Naimy and the Pen League, the literary legacy of Kahlil Gibran, and other representatives of modern Arabic literature. It also explains the importance of her research to the international study of modern Arabic literature.

The presentation, prepared by library staff, also explores the family background that helped shape Imanguliyeva's intellectual outlook and academic thinking. Her parents were Nasir Imanguliyev, a prominent journalist and public figure, and Govhar Sultanzade, who came from a respected intellectual family in Shamakhi.

The material outlines the main areas of Imanguliyeva's research, including Arab Mahjar, Russian and European literature, as well as the literary movements of Romanticism and Sentimentalism. It notes that her academic legacy remains relevant today, particularly in the study of Arab Mahjar literature.

The presentation, titled Aida Imanguliyeva: An Embodiment of Light and Grace, is available on the library's official website. It aims to promote the scholar's legacy and introduce younger generations to her contributions to the development of Azerbaijani Oriental studies.