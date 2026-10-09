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Expanded Meeting Of Caspian Environmental Summit Commenced In Turkmenbashi

Expanded Meeting Of Caspian Environmental Summit Commenced In Turkmenbashi


2026-10-09 06:05:42
(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

An expanded meeting of the Caspian Environmental Summit got underway in the city of Turkmenbashi, Turkmenistan, on October 9.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev delivered a speech at the event.

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AzerNews

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