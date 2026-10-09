Ukrainian Journalist Tkach Freed After Detention In Vienna MFA

MENAFN - UkrinForm) MFA spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi told this to reporters, according to Ukrinform.

"We have just received confirmation from the Austrian side that Mykhailo Tkach has been released. Ukrainian diplomats and consular officials at the Embassy of Ukraine in Austria have been working with their Austrian counterparts since yesterday evening to resolve the situation," the diplomat said.

He thanked Austrian diplomats for their appropriate response and stressed that Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs was continuing to establish the circumstances of the detention.

In addition to Tkach, cameraman Yaroslav Bondarenko was also detained. Consular officials are now clarifying whether he has also been released, the spokesperson added.

"Protecting the rights of Ukrainian citizens is an absolute priority. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Consular Service Department and the embassy are monitoring the situation and maintaining an ongoing dialogue with Austria's Foreign Ministry," Tykhyi said.

Zelensky signs decree dismissing Kravchenko as Prosecutor General

Earlier media reports said that Mykhailo Tkach, head of the investigative journalism department at Ukrainska Pravda, was detained in Vienna while carrying out an editorial assignment related to tracking down fugitive Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

Photo: facebook / mixailotkach