Jordan Condemns Houthi Attacks On Saudi Arabia's King Khalid International Airport
Amman, Oct. 9 (Petra)-- The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs on Friday condemned two attacks launched by the Houthi militia on Thursday targeting King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia, which resulted in the deaths of three Saudi nationals and left several others injured.
The ministry described the attacks as a flagrant violation of Saudi Arabia's sovereignty, a threat to its security and stability, and a blatant breach of international law and the United Nations Charter.
Ministry spokesperson Ambassador Fouad Majali reiterated Jordan's condemnation of attacks targeting Saudi Arabia and its civilian and economic facilities, affirming Jordan's full solidarity with the Kingdom and its support for all measures it takes to protect its security, stability, national assets, and the safety of its citizens and residents.
Majali also extended Jordan's sincere condolences to the government and people of Saudi Arabia and the families of the victims, wishing those injured a speedy recovery.
//Petra// MF
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