LGF Lab Gas Flow Launches Laboratory Centralized Gas Supply Systems For Corrosive & High-Purity Specialty Gas Supply

MENAFN - GetNews) LGF Lab Gas Flow has released its new Ultra-High Purity Gas Delivery Systems and Laboratory Gas Scrubber Systems. The modular equipment includes automated gas cabinets, distribution manifolds, and multi-stage chemical scrubbers. This infrastructure provides source-to-exhaust contamination control, emission compliance, and operational safety for university, pharmaceutical, and semiconductor research facilities.

Shenzhen, C hina - October 9, 2026 - LGF Lab Gas Flow, a manufacturer of laboratory gas infrastructure, has introduced its new Laboratory Centralized Gas Supply Systems. This equipment is designed for the safe handling and distribution of corrosive, toxic, and high-purity specialty gases. The centralized system replaces individual gas cylinder setups with a secure engineering architecture tailored for research facilities, universities, and semiconductor testing laboratories.

Managing corrosive and high-purity gases presents challenges for modern research facilities. Gases like hydrogen chloride, ammonia, and sulfur dioxide can degrade standard brass or low-grade stainless steel components, leading to leaks and contamination. LGF Lab Gas Flow developed this centralized system to maintain gas purity from the primary storage area directly to the point of use while keeping hazardous chemicals isolated from operators.

The new infrastructure utilizes automatic and semi-automatic changeover manifolds integrated within heavy-duty gas cabinets. Constructed from electropolished stainless steel tubing and tied-diaphragm components, the system minimizes particle generation and outgassing. To prevent chemical degradation caused by corrosive gases, the internal plumbing options include specialized alloys and corrosion-resistant coatings that extend system longevity and protect analytical instrument accuracy.

Safety features form a core part of the centralized design. The system includes coaxial dual-containment piping, automated nitrogen cross-purging mechanisms, and pneumatic emergency shut-off valves. In the event of a pressure variance or a detected leak, the automated control system closes the primary valves to isolate the gas source. This minimizes gas exposure risk and allows laboratory technicians to handle specialty gases without placing cylinders inside active workspaces.

According to the engineering department at LGF Lab Gas Flow, centralized distribution improves operational safety and reduces gas waste. Instead of managing multiple gas cylinders across different benches, facility managers can manage a unified system. This approach optimizes gas usage, simplifies cylinder replacement procedures, and provides a continuous supply of gas to analytical instruments like gas chromatographs and mass spectrometers.

The centralized systems are built with a modular design, enabling customization based on the unique chemical requirements and spatial layout of each laboratory facility. LGF Lab Gas Flow provides engineering support to adapt the infrastructure to existing workflows, ensuring compliance with industrial safety and emission guidelines.

About LGF Lab Gas Flow

LGF Lab Gas Flow is a supplier and manufacturer of high-purity fluid and gas control systems. The company specializes in gas cabinets, valve manifold boxes, gas changeover manifolds, and laboratory exhaust scrubbers. LGF Lab Gas Flow provides gas management solutions to the analytical chemistry, pharmaceutical, and electronics sectors. For more details regarding system configurations and technical specifications, please visit