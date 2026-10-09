NCO Online Academy Offers Online HHA Certificate Training For Flexible Caregiver Education

MENAFN - GetNews) NCO Online Academy notes that completion of its HHA course does not independently guarantee employment. Requirements for HHA training, certification, and employment can differ depending on state regulations, employers, and the type of caregiving arrangement. Prospective students are therefore encouraged to verify applicable requirements before enrolling or applying for employment.

October 9, 2026 - NCO Online Academy has announced the availability of its Home Health Aide (HHA) online course, providing individuals with a flexible option for developing foundational caregiving knowledge and completing structured HHA training remotely.

The HHA certificate online program is designed for individuals interested in learning about home-based caregiving, supporting family members, pursuing independent caregiving opportunities, or exploring entry-level positions with private home care companies. According to NCO Online Academy, the course is delivered entirely online and allows participants to study at their own pace with access to the program for one year.

The course covers fundamental areas associated with home health aide responsibilities, including basic caregiving and personal care, client safety, infection control, nutrition and meal preparation, assistance with daily living activities, and communication. The training is intended to provide learners with an educational foundation for caregiving situations in home settings.

NCO Online Academy states that learners can complete course lessons according to their individual schedules. The program includes assessments that can be retaken until the required minimum passing grade of 80 percent is achieved. Following successful completion and submission of the required certification request, the academy states that a certificate of completion is emailed within approximately two to three business days.

The HHA course is currently listed at $99.99 on the NCO Online Academy website. The enrollment also includes CPR and Basic First Aid courses at no additional charge, according to the academy's course information.

The online format is intended to provide an alternative to scheduled, in-person classroom training for learners who need greater flexibility. Participants can access their coursework through an internet-connected device and complete the material without attending a physical classroom on a fixed schedule.

For additional information about the HHA certificate online program, enrollment process, course requirements, and available support, prospective students can visit the NCO Online Academy website. The academy provides assistance through email and telephone for individuals who need help accessing or enrolling in the course.

About NCO Online Academy

NCO Online Academy is an online education provider offering caregiver-focused courses in Home Health Aide (HHA), Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) exam preparation, and Personal Care Assistant (PCA) training. The academy was established to provide flexible educational options for individuals interested in caregiving, home care, and related healthcare pathways. Its mission is to make foundational caregiver education accessible through self-paced online learning and practical course content.