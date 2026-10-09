Xiangyu 3M VHB LSE Tape: Primerless Bonding For China Supplier
|Product Model
|Thickness
|Overlap Shear (kPa)
|Peel Adhesion (N/cm)
|LSE-060WF
|0.6 mm
|~690 kPa
|30 N/cm
|LSE-110WF
|1.1 mm
|~550 kPa
|44 N/cm
|LSE-160WF
|1.6 mm
|~480 kPa
|54 N/cm
Temperature Resistance & Environmental Durability
Short Term (Minutes/Hours): 150°C (300°F)
Long Term (Days/Weeks): 90°C (200°F)
Solvent Resistance: High resistance to gasoline, JP-4 jet fuel, motor oil, and ammonia cleaner.
Industrial FAQ: Mastering LSE Bonding
Q: Why does peel strength increase after 72 hours?
A: The modified acrylic adhesive in the VHB LSE series is "conformable." It takes time to wet out the surface and flow into the microscopic pores of the plastic. Xiangyu recommends 72 hours for 100% bond strength.
Q: Can I use this tape in cold climates?
A: Yes. Unlike standard VHB tapes that require a minimum of 15°C, the LSE series can be applied at temperatures as low as 0°C (32°F), provided the surface is frost-free and clean.
Q: Does Xiangyu provide custom die-cut shapes?
A: Yes. As an integrated China tape supplier, we offer high-precision rotary die-cutting and custom slitting to match your exact component geometry.
Q: Is 3M VHB LSE UL certified?
A: Many products in the LSE series meet UL 746C standards for electrical equipment, ensuring safety and reliability in global markets.
About Us
Shenzhen Xiangyu New Material Co., Ltd, we are a professional adhesive solution, are established in 2006. We are the authorized distributor of the TESA & 3M brand in China, with over nineteen years of industry experience. We offer many famous brand products like 3M, TESA, SEKISUI, NITTO, DIC, also offer some normal products in China.
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