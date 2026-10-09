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ACE Hospitality Events Announces Gurgaon's Biggest Dandiya Night 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India: ACE Hospitality Events is preparing to host“The Biggest Dandiya Night in Gurgaon-Dandiya Under the Stars,” on October 17, 2026, from 6 PM onwards at Library Ground, HUDA Gymkhana Club, Sector 29, Gurgaon, bringing together music, Garba, Dandiya, competitions, family activities, food, and entertainment for a vibrant Navratri celebration.
The event will feature performances by Dheeraj Bhandari, Shiva Choudhary, Alisha Arora, and DJ Rishi, who will entertain guests with live singing, dance performances, and DJ entertainment.
Speaking about the event, Ashish Chaturvedi, CEO, ACE Hospitality, said,“We aspire to host an energetic and memorable Navratri celebration where people can come together, enjoy music, dance, food, and the festive spirit. We are excited to bring this experience to Gurgaon and look forward to welcoming guests to a celebration that combines the traditional charm of Navratri with modern entertainment.”
The event is planned as a complete festive experience, featuring live Garba and Dandiya, DJ and Dhol performances, Maithili cuisine alongside a variety of cuisines from different states, photo booths, fun games, and other family activities. The open-air venue will add to the festive atmosphere, allowing families, friends, and Dandiya lovers to celebrate together.
Navratri brings people together through music, dance, food, and cultural traditions. With Dandiya Under the Stars, ACE Hospitality Events aims to blend these traditional elements with contemporary entertainment. The collaboration with Mrig Sight Media as the branding partner will further support the event's branding and communication across Gurgaon and the Delhi-NCR region
The event will feature performances by Dheeraj Bhandari, Shiva Choudhary, Alisha Arora, and DJ Rishi, who will entertain guests with live singing, dance performances, and DJ entertainment.
Speaking about the event, Ashish Chaturvedi, CEO, ACE Hospitality, said,“We aspire to host an energetic and memorable Navratri celebration where people can come together, enjoy music, dance, food, and the festive spirit. We are excited to bring this experience to Gurgaon and look forward to welcoming guests to a celebration that combines the traditional charm of Navratri with modern entertainment.”
The event is planned as a complete festive experience, featuring live Garba and Dandiya, DJ and Dhol performances, Maithili cuisine alongside a variety of cuisines from different states, photo booths, fun games, and other family activities. The open-air venue will add to the festive atmosphere, allowing families, friends, and Dandiya lovers to celebrate together.
Navratri brings people together through music, dance, food, and cultural traditions. With Dandiya Under the Stars, ACE Hospitality Events aims to blend these traditional elements with contemporary entertainment. The collaboration with Mrig Sight Media as the branding partner will further support the event's branding and communication across Gurgaon and the Delhi-NCR region
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