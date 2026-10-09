8 Brigade Advances Spiritual Welfare, Discipline And Unit Cohesion

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Spiritual wellbeing, discipline and personal resilience are essential pillars of military effectiveness, contributing to the development of morally grounded, responsible and cohesive personnel. Beyond operational readiness, a professional military requires robust welfare structures that promote ethical conduct, mental wellbeing, mutual respect and a shared sense of purpose.

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), through 8 Brigade, has commenced the construction of a new chapel at Karare Barracks, with the Commander 8 Brigade, Brigadier E. W. Banda, presiding over the foundation stone-laying ceremony. The project represents an important investment in the spiritual welfare of personnel and the development of facilities that support their holistic wellbeing.

The ceremony brought together officers, service personnel and representatives of the Chaplaincy Department, including Lieutenant Colonel Father Korir, Major Abdalla (Imam) and Reverend Major Dzivo, who delivered spiritual guidance centred on discipline, personal accountability, responsible conduct and adherence to military values.

During the spiritual session, Reverend Major Dzivo cautioned personnel against drug and substance abuse, excessive alcohol consumption, internet addiction and gambling. He encouraged troops to exercise sound judgement, resist negative peer influence, practise prudent financial management and cultivate positive personal and professional relationships.

Major Abdalla emphasised individual responsibility, moral integrity and strict adherence to the military code of conduct, while Lieutenant Colonel Father Korir underscored the significance of the Oath of Allegiance, political neutrality, obedience to lawful orders and continuous professional development as fundamental obligations of military service.

The Commanding Officer, 23 Military Intelligence Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel C. C. Omari, commended the Brigade Commander for supporting the chapel project and encouraged personnel to translate the spiritual and professional guidance into responsible conduct in their daily lives.

Addressing troops during a Baraza, Brigadier Banda reaffirmed his commitment to personnel welfare and professional excellence, emphasising the importance of maintaining operational focus through the military principle of the“Selection and Maintenance of Aim.” He urged personnel to remain disciplined, mission-oriented and committed to continuous skills development as essential requirements for operational effectiveness.

The Brigade Commander further highlighted prudent financial management, teamwork, mutual support and unit cohesion as critical foundations of a resilient military community. He encouraged personnel to prioritise mental health, physical fitness and personal wellbeing, noting their importance in sustaining individual performance and collective readiness.

The occasion also incorporated tree-planting activities within the mosque and church grounds, promoting environmental stewardship and collective responsibility for the conservation of natural resources.

The ceremony concluded with a joint interfaith fellowship involving Roman Catholic, Anglican and Muslim personnel, providing a platform for spiritual reflection, mutual understanding and comradeship across religious traditions.

The chapel project and accompanying interfaith activities underscore the importance of integrating spiritual welfare, ethical leadership and personnel development into military life. By promoting discipline, inclusivity, personal responsibility and shared institutional values, 8 Brigade continues to nurture a cohesive, resilient and mission-ready force capable of meeting the demands of military service.

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