Zambia Commended For Increased Funding To Social Protection

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Zambia has been commended for its commitment to financing social protection, following a significant increase in budgetary allocation from 2.4 percent in 2020 to 6.2 percent in 2026.

The recognition came during the ongoing Inter-Regional Meeting on Strengthening Inclusive, Sustainable and Shock-Responsive Social Protection in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Speaking during a panel discussion on the Changing Landscape for Social Protection Financing, Permanent Secretary for Social Welfare and Child Development, Ms Angela Kawandami, attributed the increase to deliberate policy shifts, fiscal reforms and the prioritisation of social protection as a key tool for poverty reduction.

Ms Kawandami explained that the COVID-19 pandemic and successive droughts in the 2021/2022 and 2024/2025 seasons increased demand for social protection interventions, prompting the Government to strengthen support for vulnerable households.

She noted that social protection was also critical in safeguarding gains made through Free Education and Universal Health Coverage, particularly for older persons and other vulnerable groups.

Ms Kawandami further highlighted Zambia's improved capacity to finance its development priorities using domestic resources, with approximately 90 percent of the 2026 national budget financed through domestic revenue, compared to 55.2 percent in 2021.

She attributed the progress to improved tax and non-tax revenue mobilisation, expenditure rationalisation, fiscal reforms and subsidy reforms.

Ms Kawandami said Zambia's experience demonstrates that countries can strengthen social protection by mobilising domestic resources, while emphasising the need to preserve the value of cash transfers and ensure that beneficiaries graduating from the Social Cash Transfer programme build resilience rather than fall back into poverty when new shocks occur.

She also highlighted the role of regional financing instruments, including the Africa Risk Capacity, in supporting shock-responsive social protection and strengthening the country's capacity to respond to crises.

The meeting, organised by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, has brought together member states, experts, United Nations agencies and development partners to exchange experiences on building inclusive, sustainable and shock-responsive social protection systems.

The meeting is also addressing capacity gaps in designing, financing and implementing evidence-based social protection programmes, while validating guidelines for the Multidimensional Poverty Index as a tool for strengthening poverty reduction efforts.

The discussions come amid growing climate-related shocks, economic uncertainty and declining Official Development Assistance, which have increased the urgency for countries to establish resilient social protection systems that can protect vulnerable populations and ensure that no one is left behind.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Community Development and Social Services, Zambia.--br- src="" alt="Ministry of Community Development and Social Services, Zambia" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo