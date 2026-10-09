Kazakhstan Highlights Export Potential Of Food Industry In Turkmenistan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)More than 25 Kazakh agricultural producers and food-processing companies showcased their products at Kazakhstan's national pavilion during a national cuisine festival in Turkmenistan.

This was reflected in a press release issued today by Kazakhstan's Ministry of Agriculture. The event was held as part of the eighth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan.

The ministry noted that participation in the international event provided Kazakh companies with an opportunity to demonstrate the diversity of their products and highlight the production and agricultural-processing capabilities of the country's agro-industrial sector.

"Such a platform contributes to strengthening cultural and economic ties between the countries of the region, as well as raising awareness of Kazakh food brands," the ministry said.

The Kazakh pavilion featured a wide range of domestic products, including apples of the Aport variety, confectionery, kurt, honey, freeze-dried fruits, ice cream, chocolate, goat's and camel's milk, saumal, vegetable oils, juices, canned goods, sausages, pasta, cereals, shubat and fish products.

Participating companies included Eurasia Invest LTD, Bayan Sulu, Natige Milk Factory, Bizhan, Apple Bee, Rakhat and Issyk Aport farm, among others.

Meanwhile, agriculture remains an important part of Kazakhstan's economy, with the country serving as a major producer and exporter of grain in Central Asia. In 2025, agriculture, forestry and fisheries accounted for 3.8% of Kazakhstan's GDP, while the sector's output grew by 5.9% in real terms, according to the country's Bureau of National Statistics.

Agriculture also plays a significant role in employment, accounting for 10.6% of the country's employed population in 2025. Alongside grain production and livestock farming, Kazakhstan is seeking to develop agricultural processing and expand the market presence of domestic food products. Regional markets offer opportunities for Kazakh producers to increase exports and strengthen trade ties with neighboring countries.