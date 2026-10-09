It Is Important To Preserve The Caspian As A Zone Of Peace, Stability, And Constructive Partnership - President Ilham Aliyev

“Under these conditions, it is fundamentally important to preserve the Caspian as a zone of peace, stability, and constructive partnership. This serves the interests of all littoral states and creates the necessary conditions for the further development of our cooperation,” the head of state emphasized.

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