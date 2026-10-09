Wasabicard Advances Global Partnership Discussions At TOKEN2049 And Shares Insights On APAC Payment Infrastructure

SINGAPORE, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WasabiCard, a stablecoin-powered global payment infrastructure provider, has concluded its participation in TOKEN2049 Singapore 2026. As a Gold Sponsor, WasabiCard held business discussions at Booths PB4-24 and PB4-25 with financial institutions, payment networks, wallets, digital-asset businesses, fintech platforms, and global enterprises. The conversations focused on global card issuing, stablecoin settlement, cross-border fund distribution, and the deployment of white-label payment products, identifying several areas for follow-up.









According to TOKEN2049, the event took place at Marina Bay Sands on October 7–8 and brought together more than 25,000 attendees, 7,000 companies, and 300 speakers. During the two-day event, the WasabiCard team engaged in discussions around specific markets and business use cases. Some conversations involving clearly defined requirements have progressed to solution scoping, product demonstrations, and follow-up evaluation.

Partnership Discussions Focused on White-Label Payment Infrastructure and Global Fund Flows

A recurring topic at the event was how enterprises can deploy payment products under their own brands across different markets. WasabiCard presented its white-label capabilities, including virtual and physical cards, customized branding and card design, bulk issuance, API integration, funding and spending controls, transaction tracking, and risk-management tools. Dedicated BIN arrangements, Apple Pay, and Google Pay may also be supported for applicable programs and markets.

The discussions covered use cases including media buying, OTA and travel, SaaS subscriptions, global payroll, creator payouts, corporate spending, and digital financial applications. Fintech platforms, wallets, and digital-asset businesses showed particular interest in embedding white-label products within their existing user journeys, while managing account onboarding, card issuance, funding, permissions, and financial reconciliation through a unified system.

Global Payouts were another important area of discussion. WasabiCard connects stablecoin funding with local banking payment networks worldwide, supporting relevant business use cases across more than 200 countries and regions and over 30 fiat currencies. Through supported markets and payment routes, eligible businesses can use stablecoins to fund cross-border payments, convert funds into local currencies, and settle payments to same-name bank accounts. WasabiCard currently serves more than 700 business customers.

Based on conversations initiated during the event, WasabiCard will continue evaluating white-label card programs, stablecoin funding, local bank settlement, bulk payouts, and API integration. Follow-up solutions will be developed according to each customer's operating markets, business model, and applicable requirements.

APAC Enterprises Are Prioritizing Deployable Payment Infrastructure

WasabiCard observed that APAC enterprises are increasingly focused on the practical deployment and scaled operation of stablecoin payments. Businesses operating across borders are seeking greater flexibility in allocating funds globally with stablecoins, while relying on cards, local bank accounts, and other supported payment routes for fund access and distribution.

Different types of businesses expressed distinct priorities. Fintech platforms and digital-asset businesses focused on white-label card issuing, API integration, and product launch efficiency. Companies managing global teams or platform-based operations placed greater emphasis on bulk payouts, local-currency settlement, payment tracking, and financial reconciliation. Businesses operating across multiple markets also prioritized payment-route stability, regional availability, and risk-control capabilities.

These needs point to growing demand in APAC for more comprehensive stablecoin payment infrastructure. Enterprises want to configure payment products within their own brands and workflows while selecting appropriate issuing, settlement, and fund-distribution methods according to customer eligibility, recipient requirements, and applicable rules in each market. Mature white-label capabilities can help shorten product deployment timelines while allowing enterprises to retain control over branding, user experience, fund usage, and transaction risk.

Global Payments Are Increasingly Defined by Infrastructure Coordination

Discussions at TOKEN2049 also indicated that stablecoins are being used more widely across cross-border fund allocation, supplier payments, global payroll, creator payouts, and corporate spending. Their long-term value in these scenarios depends on effective coordination with card networks, local banking payment routes, identity verification, risk controls, and financial-management processes.

Market coverage, settlement efficiency, and transaction costs remain important factors when enterprises evaluate global payment infrastructure. System integration, white-label product maturity, transaction visibility, and operational viability across different markets are also becoming central to procurement and partnership decisions. For businesses serving multiple countries and regions, unified APIs, configurable permissions, and transparent transaction management can reduce the complexity of cross-market operations.

Continuing Post-Event Engagement and Global Payment Infrastructure Development

Following the event, WasabiCard will continue with meetings, product demonstrations, technical evaluations, and business discussions arising from its onsite engagements. The company will also evaluate potential cooperation with relevant enterprises across global card issuing, white-label payment products, stablecoin settlement, and cross-border fund distribution.

WasabiCard will continue monitoring the payment needs of enterprises across APAC and other international markets while strengthening its global payment infrastructure for enterprises, fintech platforms, and internet-native businesses.

About WasabiCard

WasabiCard is a global payment infrastructure platform enabling enterprises, fintechs, and internet-native businesses to issue cards, distribute payouts, and manage cross-border payments through stablecoin-powered financial infrastructure. Its platform supports global card issuing, multi-currency settlement, stablecoin funding, and embedded payment capabilities designed for modern global commerce. WasabiCard powers payment use cases across media buying, SaaS subscriptions, global payroll, treasury management, and digital financial applications.

Follow WasabiCard on X and LinkedI for the latest updates on product developments, partnerships, and insights into the future of stablecoin-powered payments.

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