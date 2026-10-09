MINIX Launches ER947-AI Mini PC Powered By AMD Ryzentm AI 9 HX 470, Bringing 86 TOPS To The Desktop

HONG KONG, KOWLOON, HONG KONG, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MINIX, a global leader in innovative AI Mini PC technology, announces its new ER947-AI Mini PC with most powerful and intelligent desktop solution. Designed to bridge the gap between traditional computing and the rapidly evolving era of artificial intelligence, the MINIX ER947-AI combines the staggering computational might of the AMD RyzenTM AI 9 HX 470 processor with an 86 TOPS AI performance, setting a new benchmark for compact, AI-ready workstations.

As AI applications move from the cloud to local devices for enhanced privacy, reduced latency, and offline capabilities, the demand for robust on-device AI hardware has skyrocketed. The MINIX ER947-AI answers this call with a "future-ready" architecture that empowers users to run local LLMs, generate AI art, and execute complex data analytics effortlessly.

The Heart of the Beast: AMD RyzenTM AI 9 HX 470 & 86 TOPS

At the core of the MINIX ER947-AI lies the cutting-edge AMD RyzenTM AI 9 HX 470 processor. Featuring a 12-core/24-thread configuration based on the Zen 5 architecture and built on a 4nm process, this chip delivers a turbo boost clock of up to 5.2GHz. However, the true differentiator is its dedicated AI engine. By integrating a dedicated NPU capable of 55 TOPS (and 86 total system TOPS), the ER947-AI dramatically outperforms its predecessor, the HX 370, which offered 80 total TOPS.

This leap in AI performance allows the ER947-AI to handle advanced tasks such as:

· Local LLM Execution: Running 70B parameter models with responsive token generation.

· AI Content Creation: Accelerating stable diffusion image generation and real-time video upscaling.

· Intelligent Automation: Advanced AI noise cancellation, live captions, and smart workload optimization.

Technical Specifications:

CPU: AMD RyzenTM AI 9 HX 470 (12C/24T, up to 5.2GHz)

GPU: AMD RadeonTM 890M (RDNA 3.5)

NPU / AI: Up to 55 TOPS NPU / 86 Total TOPS

Memory: 32GB / 64GB Dual-Channel DDR5 5600MHz

Storage: 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (Dual M.2 2280 slots)

Display Output: 4x Independent Displays (2x USB4, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x DP 1.4)

Wireless: Wi-Fi 7 (Tri-Band), Bluetooth 5.4

LAN: 2x 2.5G Ethernet

Cooling: Vapor Chamber + Dual-Fan Targeted Cooling

Security: Integrated Biometric Fingerprint Power Button

Dimensions: 140 x 139 x 60 mm

Weight: 930g (Machine Only)

Stunning 8K Visuals and Unmatched Connectivity

The MINIX ER947-AI is not only a compute box but also a display hub. Equipped with the AMD RadeonTM 890M graphics (RDNA 3.5), the device supports quad ultra HD multi-display output, allowing users to connect up to four 8K display simultaneously via HDMI 2.1 and USB4 (Type-C). This makes it an ideal solution for financial traders, digital creators, and command centers requiring expansive screen real estate.

Connectivity includes tri-band Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 for wireless networking, along with dual 2.5G LAN ports for wired redundancy. USB4 and USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports are also included for high-speed peripherals and large file transfers.

Thermal Design and Upgradability

To sustain peak performance under heavy AI loads, MINIX has equipped the ER947-AI with a vapor chamber cooling system and a dual-fan targeted cooling design. This ensures that the AMD RyzenTM AI 9 HX 470 processor remains cool, preventing thermal throttling during intense, hours-long AI training sessions.

Furthermore, the ER947-AI prioritizes user accessibility and security. The magnetic quick-disassembly design allows users to instantly remove the bottom panel to upgrade storage and memory. It comes preinstalled with 32GB or 64GB/s Dual-Channel DDR5 memory and 1TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage, expandable via dual M.2 slots. For enterprise and personal security, the ER947-AI integrates a Biometric Power Button, enabling one-touch login via Windows Hello and fingerprint recognition.

Certifications and Availability

The MINIX ER947-AI Mini PC is available for order immediately through authorized MINIX worldwide distributors and online retail channels. The device is certified for global safety and reliability (FCC, CE, UKCA, RoHS, WEEE, PSE), meeting worldwide safety standards and delivering reliable performance.

For more information about the MINIX ER947-AI, including full specifications, please visit MINIX official website:

Chris

MINIX GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

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MINIX Launches ER947-AI Mini PC Powered by AMD RyzenTM AI 9 HX 470, Bringing 86 TOPS to the Desktop News Provided By MINIX GROUP COMPANY LIMITED October 09, 2026, 09:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, IT Industry, Retail, Technology



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