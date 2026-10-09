FL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jill E. Hersch, an author and entrepreneur developing a book series inspired by her grandmother Gertrude, the“Fiery Redhead,” is set to appear on Kingdom Creators TV, where she will share insights on legacy, resilience, faith and overcoming adversity.Kingdom Creators is a groundbreaking faith-based TV series that shines a light on Christian entrepreneurs who credit their success not just to strategy or hustle, but to God. Each episode features real, raw stories from business owners who've navigated trials, setbacks, and uncertainty – and came out stronger because they put their trust in Him.You can find out more about the show by going to websiteIn this episode, Hersch will explore her journey through adversity, entrepreneurship and personal transformation, while examining how family values, hard work and faith have shaped the legacy she hopes to pass to future generations.Jill's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

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Jill E. Hersch to Appear on Kingdom Creators TV News Provided By Inside Success TV October 09, 2026, 09:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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